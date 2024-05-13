Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun season opener

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
CORRECTS FROM CAITLYN TO CAITLIN - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks to shoot against the Dallas Wings during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It’s almost time for Caitlin Clark to make her WNBA season debut. The rookie, who broke records and dominated headlines in her final NCAA basketball season, was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, joining the Indiana Fever for her first pro season. Despite only playing two preseason games so far, the Caitlin Clark Effect has already taken hold of the WNBA, with 36 of this season’s 40 Indiana Fever games being broadcast nationally or on streaming. First up: the Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun this Tuesday, May 14, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN2 and streaming live on both ESPN+ and Disney+.

Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s first game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the rookie’s WNBA regular season debut.

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, Disney+

Caitlin Clark makes her regular WNBA season debut this Tuesday, May 14 in a matchup with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun.

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Caitlin Clark's regular WNBA season debut will air on ESPN2 and stream live on both ESPN+ and, for the first time in WNBA history, Disney+.

(Photo: Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV

AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the pricier options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.

Try free at Fubo

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

  • Fubo TV

    Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV

    Try free at Fubo