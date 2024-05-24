Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie of the Year odds: Indiana Fever player remains early favorite

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on May 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and it's the rookie class that is stealing the show, drawing the largest crowds the league has ever seen and injecting a fresh wave of excitement into the games.

Amid a challenging start to her professional career, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, the top contender for the Rookie of the Year award, is demonstrating remarkable resilience. Despite her initial struggles with the Fever's slow start, the No. 1 overall pick is maintaining an impressive average of 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season.

The Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink currently sits at No. 2 in the odds for Rookie of the Year, due to her outstanding defensive performances: She has averaged six rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals so far this season.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese sits at the third spot in the odds after defeating the New York Liberty, handing them their first loss of the season. Reese recorded 13 points and nine rebounds in the 90-81 victory.

Here are the current 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year odds, according to FanDuel.

2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 24.

Player Odds Caitlin Clark -1000 Cameron Brink +1100 Angel Reese +2600 Rickea Jackson +4200 Aliyah Edwards +6500 Jacy Sheldon +11000 Alissa Pili +12000 Leïla Lacan +14000 Nyadiew Puoch +14000

