Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie of the Year odds: Indiana Fever player remains early favorite
The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and it's the rookie class that is stealing the show, drawing the largest crowds the league has ever seen and injecting a fresh wave of excitement into the games.
Amid a challenging start to her professional career, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, the top contender for the Rookie of the Year award, is demonstrating remarkable resilience. Despite her initial struggles with the Fever's slow start, the No. 1 overall pick is maintaining an impressive average of 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season.
The Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink currently sits at No. 2 in the odds for Rookie of the Year, due to her outstanding defensive performances: She has averaged six rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals so far this season.
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese sits at the third spot in the odds after defeating the New York Liberty, handing them their first loss of the season. Reese recorded 13 points and nine rebounds in the 90-81 victory.
Here are the current 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year odds, according to FanDuel.
2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 24.
Player
Odds
Caitlin Clark
-1000
Cameron Brink
+1100
Angel Reese
+2600
Rickea Jackson
+4200
Aliyah Edwards
+6500
Jacy Sheldon
+11000
Alissa Pili
+12000
Leïla Lacan
+14000
Nyadiew Puoch
+14000
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark early favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year award