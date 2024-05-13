Caitlin Clark’s Teammates Put on Unofficial Iowa Graduation as She Misses Ceremony for WNBA Practice

Clark and the Fever will play their first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 in Connecticut

When Caitlin Clark had to miss her college graduation ceremony at the University of Iowa, her Indiana Fever teammates found a sweet way to celebrate the milestone.

Clark, 22, was busy preparing for the Fever's first game of the regular season and had to skip the ceremony in Iowa City on April 11.

But Clark's teammates brought an unofficial ceremony to Indiana instead. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Fever, Clark is seen running through a line of her teammates as they cheer for her at training camp.

At the end of the makeshift tunnel, Aaliyah Boston, the first overall pick in 2023, presented her with a "Certificate of Graduation."

"Caitlin Clark was unable to attend her @uiowa graduation yesterday so the team surprised her with a 'Certificate of Graduation' before training camp today," the Fever wrote in the post.

Fever fans excitedly reacted to the sweet moment and expressed their gratitude for Clark. "Congrats Caitlin! I’m sorry that you didn’t have the chance to walk @uiowa, but I’m excited for the energy you’re bringing to Indiana," one user wrote in reply to the video.

Another comment said, "I love this! Looks like she has great teammates and support from the team! So glad she landed here!"

Just before Clark was drafted by the Fever, PEOPLE spoke to Boston, 22, who said she was excited to "embrace" the new draft class. From the looks of it, the Fever have a solid team chemistry heading into their first regular season with Clark.

Matt Kryger/NBAE via Getty Images Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever poses for a portrait at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during her introductory press conference on April 17, 2024

Clark is one of the most successful athletes to come out of the University of Iowa, breaking several records in NCAA basketball during her time as a Hawkeye.

She was named the NCAA National Player of the Year in 2023, and in March, she surpassed Pete "Pistol" Maravich to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball.

What's more, her success on the court brought in never-before-seen viewership for women's basketball.

After the Hawkeyes were defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks 87-75 in April 7's title game, ESPN announced that it was their most-watched event in the United States since 2019. Citing data from Nielsen, the sports media company explained that the game broke viewership records, averaging 18.7 million viewers on ABC and ESPN.

According to ESPN, "The only sporting events in the United States to draw a bigger TV audience since 2019 have been football, the World Cup, and the Olympics."

The Indiana Fever will play their first regular season game with Clark, against the Connecticut Sun, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN2.



