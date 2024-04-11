WNBA giving Indiana Fever primetime TV coverage treatment with Caitlin Clark

Few athletes ever, if any, have had such an ability to get an entire league to give a team preferential television coverage like Caitlin Clark is already doing with the WNBA. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ legend is going to be drafted No. 1 overall in this month’s WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

She is also going to be one of the most-anticipated rookie debuts in sports in recent memory. Not only is her debut going to be aired, but 36 of her 40 games in her rookie season are going to be airing nationally or via the WNBA’s streaming partners, per ESPN and Michael Voepel.

The Indiana Fever, expected to draft Iowa star Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick, will have peak visibility this WNBA season, with 36 of their 40 games featured by the league’s national broadcast and streaming partners. Thanks to the expected fever for the Fever, Indiana will be featured eight times across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2; 13 times on NBA TV; eight times on ION; four times on Prime Video; twice on CBS and once on CBS Sports Network. – Voepel, ESPN

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will instantly become one of the most intriguing backcourts in the WNBA when they suit up together. Iowa and South Carolina fans won’t be the only ones eager to tune in, but fans of basketball as well with their abilities on display.

The Fever have the most televised games this upcoming WNBA season as they have one more than even the back-to-back champs, Las Vegas, who only has 35 games broadcasted.

