Caitlin Clark scores nine points in blowout loss vs. New York Liberty

Through two games, it’s been a challenge for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

In fact, after its 102-66 loss on Thursday night versus last season’s WNBA runner-up New York Liberty, the Fever own the WNBA’s worst-ever point differential at -57 in league history through a season’s first two games.

Clark cleaned up the turnovers in her second WNBA contest after setting a dubious WNBA record with 10 giveaways in her debut game during the Fever’s season-opening 92-71 loss at the Connecticut Sun.

The 6-foot rookie guard had just three turnovers, but it was an offensive struggle once more for Clark. With New York’s Betnijah Laney-Hamilton drawing the defensive assignment, Clark was limited to just 2-of-8 shooting, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Clark finished with nine points, her first game in single figures since scoring just eight points in January 2021 versus Northwestern during her freshman season at Iowa.

Clark did also finish with seven rebounds and six assists. The scoring performance and the final tally did spoil a bit of the fun for the sellout crowd of 17,274 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“When you’re in this league, there’s 12 teams. Everybody’s good across the board. We’ve got a young group. But as long as we’re learning and continuing to get better, that’s what’s going to be positive for us,” Clark said before the game.

The Fever rookie did not speak with reporters after the game, though she did two lengthy interview sessions earlier on Thursday.

Indiana travels to New York to square off against the Liberty again on Saturday at noon on ABC.

