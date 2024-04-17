Caitlin Clark says she grew up ‘Loving the Minnesota Lynx’

FILE-Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for basketball star Caitlin Clark.

She competed for a national title, and was then the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, she went to the Indiana Fever.

Clark was introduced as the newest member of the Fever on Wednesday, and gave everyone a good laugh at her news conference. One of her first comments?

"I grew up loving the Minnesota Lynx, I probably shouldn’t say that anymore," Clark said. "That was obviously the closest WNBA team from where I grew up. Minneapolis was four hours from my house. Obviously they had a dynasty that was really easy to cheer for."

Clark is referring to the group of Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen, Sylvia Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson that helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA championships. With Clark living in Iowa during those times, they were the easy team to root for.

But now she’s one of the best players on the planet, in the WNBA herself and will wear a Fever jersey for at least the next four seasons. Don’t be surprised if the Minnesota Lynx try to use it as ammunition to bring her to Minnesota at some point.

Basketball fans are going to have to wait for Clark’s return to Minnesota. The Lynx host the Indiana Fever on Sunday, July 14.