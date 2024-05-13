Caitlin Clark reacts to Iowa women’s basketball head coaching hire

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team saw a seismic change on Monday. Legendary Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement.

Naturally, that surprising news made waves among Iowa fans and the entire sports world.

The move came as a shock to many and has transformed the women’s college basketball landscape as Lisa Bluder is among the legends of the game with the all-time pedigree that she has put together at the University of Iowa.

Iowa was ready to move quickly, though, following Bluder’s retirement. The Hawkeyes clearly had a plan in place with the announcement of Jan Jensen, former associate head coach, now assuming the head coaching position.

The move was met with reactions and one of those comes from Iowa legend Caitlin Clark. She took to X to provide her unwavering support for Jensen.

The only option there ever was!!!😁 You deserve this more than anyone💛 Can’t wait to watch you lead this program!!! https://t.co/Q94oSF1rKv — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) May 13, 2024

“The only option there ever was! You deserve this more than anyone. Can’t wait to watch you lead this program,” Clark wrote on X.

Coach Jensen has been around coach Bluder for a long time. Jensen played for Bluder for one season at Drake when Bluder was hired and became the leading scorer in Division I that season, averaging 29.6 points per game.

Following her playing career, Jensen began her coaching career when she joined Bluder at Drake in 1993 and then proceeded to follow her to Iowa in 2000 when the pair took over the program.

Jensen takes over the reins after assisting Iowa for the duration of Bluder’s tenure. A native of Kimballton, Iowa, Jensen will enter her 25th year as a Hawkeye coach during the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season.

Jensen has helped guide Iowa to 22 postseason appearances, including 18 NCAA Tournaments. She has been a part of leading Iowa to five Big Ten Tournament titles, including the past three.

Jensen has also led Iowa to a pair of Big Ten regular season championships, back-to-back Final Four and national championship games (2023, 2024), three Elite Eight trips (2019, 2023, 2024) and to five Sweet 16 appearances (2015, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024).

While at Iowa, Jensen was named the WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023.

