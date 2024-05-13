Jan Jensen named next head Iowa women’s basketball coach

Iowa fans, alumni and players didn’t have to wait long to find out who their next head women’s basketball coach would be.

Less than 20 minutes after legendary head Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement, associate head coach Jan Jensen was named the Hawkeyes’ next head coach.

Jensen takes over the reins after assisting Iowa for the duration of Bluder’s tenure. A native of Kimballton, Iowa, Jensen will enter her 25th year as a Hawkeye coach during the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season.

Known for her work as a tireless recruiter and as one of the top post coaches in women’s college basketball, Jensen has been well respected in coaching circles and beloved by her players for a long time.

“I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa. That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her. I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created.

“I am now beyond elated to begin my new role and want to thank President Wilson and Beth (Goetz) for the opportunity to lead this program. I truly love The University of Iowa and I am profoundly honored and excited to continue building on our success. The support we have in every realm from our administration, donors, alumni and fans is unmatched and I am so proud to be a part of this special university,” Jensen said in the University of Iowa’s press release.

Jensen has helped guide Iowa to 22 postseason appearances, including 18 NCAA Tournaments. She has been a part of leading Iowa to five Big Ten Tournament titles, including the past three.

Jensen has also led Iowa to a pair of Big Ten regular season championships, back-to-back Final Four and national championship games (2023, 2024), three Elite Eight trips (2019, 2023, 2024) and to five Sweet 16 appearances (2015, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024).

