When will Caitlin Clark play against NY Liberty? What you need to know, ticket prices

The WNBA takes center stage Monday night with the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft officially underway at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

This year's draft class, arguably considered the strongest one in recent memory, is loaded with talent that's expected to take the next step from college to the WNBA.

The class is headlined by those of the likes of Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso.

However, one name reigned above all in Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who was officially selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

Clark has been a superstar ever since joining the Hawkeyes as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old guard is a two-time AP Player of the Year, a two-time Wooden Award recipient and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year for in consecutive seasons during her last two years at Iowa.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Caitlin Clark at The Empire State Building on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

While she's achieved and broken many records during her four collegiate years, Clark most notably became the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball history (3,951 points) when she passed Pete Maravich on March 3 against Ohio State.

Expectations are so high for Clark that she already has the fourth-shortest odds at +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200) on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2024 WNBA regular season MVP before even stepping foot into the league.

With the regular season tipping off in less than a month, here's what you need to know about when Clark and the Fever will be coming to Brooklyn for the first time this season:

When do NY Liberty play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever?

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty fans won't have to wait long to get to see the No. 1 overall pick in New York as the two franchises will meet twice in the first three games of the regular season.

The Liberty visit Indiana for the Fever's home opener on Thursday, May 16, and it will be New York's turn on Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center to host Clark and the Fever.

Liberty home opener tickets vs Caitlin Clark: What are the prices?

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark embraces WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With such highly regarded star power led by Clark coming into the WNBA this upcoming season, ticket prices have skyrocketed to see this year's top pick in action.

That's true for the Liberty's home opener, with prices north of $100 a ticket to get a glimpse of Clark and Co.

Here are the cheapest price for a pair of tickets for the Liberty vs. Fever on May 18 in Brooklyn:

StubHub: $248 (including taxes and fees), in Section 229, Row 12.

SeatGeek: $252 (including taxes and fees), in Section 205, Row 17.

When do the Liberty play Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever the rest of this season?

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark pose for photos before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There's no need to worry if you can't make it to the Liberty's home opener as these two teams will meet again two more times during the 2024 season.

The next matchup you can see Clark and the Fever at the Barclays Center will be on Sunday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

The final meeting between the Liberty and Fever in the regular season will be Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Caitlin Clark: When WNBA Draft No. 1 pick plays NY Liberty