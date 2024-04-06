Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four on Friday night.

Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s national semifinals. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career.

Hawkeyes rally back to beat UConn, 71-69, to get back to the Title Game.



Caitlin Clark rebounded after an awful 1st half finishing with 20 pts (7-18 FG, 3-11 3pt).



National Championship Game is set!



No. 1 #Iowa vs No. 1 #SouthCarolina

Sunday @ 3pm #WFinalFour @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 6, 2024

After a rough opening 30 minutes because of a swarming UConn defense, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer finally got going in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 51-all, Clark scored seven points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the period to give Iowa a small cushion. UConn (33-6) got within 60-57 before the Hawkeyes scored six straight to take a 66-57 advantage.

FILE – Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. As Clark has become the face of women’s basketball, her face is everywhere. She has lucrative NIL deals with Nike, Gatorade, Buick and was featured in a State Farm commercial with Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, left, and guard Kate Martin, right, during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) drives to the basket past UConn forward Ice Brady (25) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game against UConn in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

UConn trailed 70-66 before Nika Muhl hit a 3-pointer after a steal with 39.3 seconds left to get the Huskies within one.

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke turned it over with 10 seconds left. UConn had a chance to take the lead, but Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen with 4.6 seconds left.

Stuelke scored 23 points to lead Iowa.

Bueckers and Edwards each scored 17 points for the Huskies.

