Caitlin Clark jaws with Victoria Vivians, picks up third technical foul of the season

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Fever are less than 25% of the way through their season, but rookie Caitlin Clark is already racking up technical fouls.

Clark picked up her third technical foul of the season Thursday night. She jawed with Storm guard Victoria Vivians after hitting a long 3 over her, and Aliyah Boston had to pull Clark away, leading both Clark and Vivians to get a tech.

How many technical fouls in WNBA until a suspension?

In the WNBA, a player can get up to seven technical fouls in one season before they're suspended for one game. After that, they're suspended for a game after every other tech (9th, 11th, 13th, etc.). Players also get a $200 fine for techs 1-3, $400 fine for 4-6, and $800 for seven and higher.

Thursday's tech was her second in two games. She picked up a technical against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night for talking back to the officials, Following that game, coach Christie Sides said her players should not be getting techs because of something they said to the refs.

"We're spending too much time talking to the officials," Sides said." We've got to leave that alone. We've got to just play our game and let them do their job and not put it in their hands to make decisions that ultimately hurt us. We don't want — we shouldn't get technicals. Let me get the technicals. Let me go after the officials."

Clark got the first technical foul of her career in her third WNBA game after telling the refs to "call a f----- foul" after Connecticut Sun guard Alyssa Thomas was grabbing her arm.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fever rookie Caitlin Clark picks up third technical foul the season