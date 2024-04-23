Caitlin Clark fever is catching Seattle by Storm

Caitlin Clark fever is on its way to Seattle. The rookie, who was drafted by the Indiana Fever and her new team will take on the Seattle Storm on May 22nd at Climate Pledge Arena. A second game is also scheduled for June 27th.

“We know people are going to come out, watch the game, and want to stay in the game with us,” Alisha Vilavanis, the CEO and team president of the Seattle Storm, said. “It was special to watch Caitlin, you know this year, the records she was able to break, the hype, the low go threes and I know there are a lot of people interested to see how she’s going to do in the WNBA.”

If you plan on seeing Clark in action at Climate Pledge, be prepared to pay more than you’re used to.

KIRO 7 pulled ticket prices from Ticketmaster’s website for the May game and found that the price for Section 20, Row V, Seat 11 was $139 plus fees. That exact same seat is going for just $25 plus fees against the Phoenix Mercury. For the June 27th game, a seat in the same section and row is going for $210 plus fees.

“When you get a Pearl Jam or you get a top artist playing then those tickets can typically be $50, $60, $70 to get in the door maybe $100 if they’re really hot and the Fever game is matching that,” James Kimmel, the CEO of Epic Seats ticket brokerage, said. The most expensive seat found so far was a floor seat for $13,349.

“It compares with Sue Bird’s last game and it’s something that people aren’t used to paying that much for a WNBA game but clearly the demand is there,” Kimmel said.

Clark is a major draw for fans and Valavanis is confident they’ll keep coming back, even after these games are over.

“If you watch the game, you’re going to be a fan, you’re going to want to bring your friends and family to the game,” she said.