Caitlin Clark effect: Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces move to bigger venues for Fever games

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark always draws a crowd, home or away. And sometimes, it's more than opponent's arenas can handle.

The Washington Mystics announced Thursday that due to unprecedented demand for its contest against the Indiana Fever on June 7, they are moving the game from Entertainment & Sports Arena to Capital One Arena.

Entertainment & Sports Arena, the Mystics' normal home venue, has a capacity of 4,200. Capital One Arena's capacity is nearly four times that, holding 20,356 fans. Tickets will go on sale to fans on April 23.

This is the second time so far this season that an opposing team has moved its game against the Fever to a bigger venue. The Las Vegas Aces announced on April 5 that they are moving their July 2 game against the Fever from Michelob Ultra Arena (capacity: 12,000) to T-Mobile Arena (capacity: 18,000).

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever's home arena, has a capacity of just over 17,000. The Fever held a special presale for Indiana's 20 home games last week, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

