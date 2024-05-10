Caernarfon reach play-off final with late Met win

Marc Williams and Adam Davies’ late goals secured a 2-0 victory for Caernarfon Town against Cardiff Met to seal a place in the Cymru Premier European play-off final.

Caernarfon are now one win away from qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

Newtown host Penybont in the second semi-final on Saturday.

The play-off final will take place on Saturday, 18 May at the home of the highest-ranked team.

The winners will secure a place in next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Over 1,200 were at The Oval and Caernarfon’s Gruff John saw his firm header saved by Alex Lang while Tom Vincent failed to apply a final touch to Eliot Evans’ cross

In the second half Sion Bradley’s free-kick for the hosts struck the post while Met’s Sam Jones put the ball over the bar.

But with the game heading for penalties, former Wales Under-21s international Williams pounced with a sweet finish in a crowded area to give Caernarfon the lead.

With Cardiff Met pushing forward for an equaliser they were punished on the break as Bradlley played in substitute Davies, who coolly slotted past Lang.