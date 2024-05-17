Caernarfon and Penybont face off for Europa spot

Caernarfon Town's Adam Davies (left) and Chris Venables of Penybont are their club's respective top scorers this season. [FAW]

JD Cymru Premier Play Off Final - Caernarfon Town v Penybont

Venue: The Oval, Caernarfon Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick off: 14:45 BST

Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales

Caernarfon Town and Penybont go head to head on Saturday in the Cymru Premier play-off final with a place in the Europa Conference League at stake.

Penybont will be aiming to reach Europe for the second successive season while Caernarfon have never played in European competition.

The winners will pocket a six figure sum for reaching Europe.

“I think it would change the club forever,” Caernarfon manager Richard Davies said.

“Everybody knows that we haven’t got anyone who can put the big money in like some other clubs.

“We have to depend on gate money, sponsors and getting this sum of money would change the club forever and give us a platform to continue growing and growing.”

Penybont’s Ryan Reynolds acknowledges his side face a tough task at Caernarfon’s home at The Oval in front of a big home crowd.

“Every one of us has been on the Oval plenty of times to know what kind of noise,” former Everton and Cardiff City youngster Reynolds said.

“But no one will have experienced the noise we’re expecting them to make.

“We just need to do our best to focus on the game and not let them take the focus away from that.”

Penybont qualified for the Europa Conference League last season, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Andorran side FC Santa Coloma in the first qualifying round.

Reynolds described it as “an incredible experience” and Rhys Griffiths’ side are one win away from a return to Europe having seen off Newtown 5-0 in last week’s play-off semi-finals.

Caernarfon, who finished the season in fifth spot, secured their place in the final thanks to late goals from Marc Williams and Adam Davies in a 2-0 win over Cardiff Met at The Oval.

“Anyone who watched the game last week will have seen how much of a difference the Cofi Army make and the noise they make,” Davies told BBC Radio Cymru.

“They are a massive part of the club – it’s their club – and I’m sure they will play their part as the 12th man this season.

Penybont have won both previous meetings between the sides this season, including a 4-2 win at The Oval last November.

“I don’t think you can look to much into that to be honest,” Davies said of this season’s previous games between both team.

“We’ve obviously looked back and done some analysis and watch the games

“But there’s a lot more on this game.”

Rhys Griffiths’ side qualified for the play-offs after finishing seventh in the table, having been in the Play-Off Conference for the second phase of the season.

Bont’s hopes of securing a top six were hit by a nine point deduction for two offences of fielding an ineligible player – a further 24 point deduction was suspended.

“We’re in good form at the minute and if I remember rightly it’s seven or eight games without conceding a goal.

“So we go into the game in good form and you want to go into a game like this in form like this – scoring and not conceding.

“We’re in a good place as a team at the minute.

The game throws up two ironic twists for both Reynolds and Davies.

Reynolds was brought up close to The Oval and will have family members at the game.

But when asked who they will be supporting on Saturday, the defender said: “I don’t know to be honest with you.

“The best answer is that they will be there to watch the game and hopefully a good game.

Saturday’s game means Davies will be missing a family wedding, held in Bridgend, the home of Penybont, where cousin Gethin will be getting married.

“I would have loved to have been there – the rest of the family will be there – but unfortunately I’ll have to be on The Oval.

“Geth understands, he’s a football man himself. I hope they have a fantastic day and that the two of them will be celebrating by the end of the night.”