Caden Story named 2A lineman of the year

Caden Story ended his high school career with a dominant senior season, and he was honored at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Banquet in Montgomery.

For the second straight year, Caden Story was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A Lineman of the Year. Story finished the season with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and 20 quarterback hurries.

Story is committed to Auburn but did not sign during the early signing period, which has caused fans to speculate about if he will still make it to the Plains.

The four-star recruit addressed this Thursday with AL.com’s Nick Alvarez.

“I’m still committed to Auburn,” Story said, “I don’t plan on decommitting. I’m still looking into things to see if Auburn is still the place for me, but as of right now, that’s the place.”

The 6-foot-4, 282-pound Story is ranked as the No. 28 defensive lineman and No. 222 recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 12 player in Alabama.