CAA Signs Former Racing Star-Turned TV Presenter Naomi Schiff

EXCLUSIVE: CAA Sports Media has made one of its first major signings under new UK and Europe boss Alex McGuire.

Former racing driver-turned TV presenter Naomi Schiff has been signed in all areas by the London-based division.

More from Deadline

Schiff made her debut in 2021 as the main pundit for the W series on Channel 4 before joining Sky Sports as an expert analyst for the 2022 season, a position she still holds today, along with analyzing Canal+’s F1 coverage. She is an integral part of the pair of pay-TV networks’ racing programing, providing insight on live race action, post-race interviews and car launches. She has also co-presented Any Driven Monday, a 60-minute live show on Sky Sports, along with Bangers: Mad for Cars, a Channel 4 series with Tinie Tempah.

The Rwandan-Belgian pundit began her racing career in 2007, representing South Africa at the Karting World Championships before moving to racing in prototype, GT, in 2010. She went on to compete in single-seater cars across various series. In 2019, she was selected for the inaugural W Series, a championship aimed at empowering women in racing.

Schiff has been signed by the CAA Sports Media team in London that also reps the likes of presenter Laura Woods, along with former soccer stars Gareth Bale and Frank Lampard.

Maguire joined CAA Sports Media late last year to head up UK and Europe, having previously spent a decade at YMU where he was also Head of Sports Media.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.