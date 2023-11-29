The C.L. Brown Show: Louisville vs. Florida State football ACC championship game preview

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

It's all about the ACC championship game in football between Louisville and Florida State this week on The C.L. Brown Show. The Cardinals are making their first appearance since joining the ACC in 2014 and the Seminoles are playing for the conference title for the first time since that season.

Ehsan Kassim, FSU beat reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat, joins the show to help break down the matchup. Kassim speaks to how the game might factor into the Noles' College Football Playoff hopes; how their offense is different since backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker stepped in for an injured Jordan Travis; and how Louisville running backs Jahwar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo might be the key to a Cardinals' upset.

