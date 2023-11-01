The C.L. Brown Show: Kenny Payne, Luke Hancock and Mike James on Louisville basketball

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features conversations with Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, guard Mike James and former player Luke Hancock, who is now an ACC Network college basketball analyst.

Payne explains why he's OK with being reminded of last year's 4-28 record and how Kentucky coach John Calipari supported him during the rough season.

James shares how he began following U of L as a kid after watching the 2013 national championship game and why it was a surreal experience when he finally met Peyton Siva in person.

While Hancock believes this season will be the first where Payne can really rebuild the program, he notes how hard it will be to keep fans patient.

Programming note: These conversations took place before U of L lost to Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition play on Monday night.

