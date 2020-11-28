C.J. Uzomah provides early rave review of Joe Burrow’s rehab, comeback efforts

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has a new partner in the rehab facilities at Paul Brown Stadium: Joe Burrow.

Burrow was at PBS this week working with trainers as everyone awaits official word on when he’ll have surgery to repair his left knee. That means Uzomah — who suffered a torn Achilles in mid-September — got a first-hand look at Burrow’s rehab process.

Here’s what Uzomah told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast about Burrow’s early comeback efforts:

“Today I saw him in there and he seems high-spirited. He was asking a bunch of questions about ‘Hey can I do this? If I try to flex this right now is that ok?’… …And the trainer Nick was like…’yes? Does that not hurt?’ And he (Burrow) was like ‘No, it feels a lot better already today.’ …Nick came to help me out and he was like ‘That guy’s a beast. That’s insane that he’s…his pain tolerance has to be ridiculous for that.'”

There’s a long, long road ahead of Burrow given the severity of the injury, even if the team expects him to make a 100 percent recovery and play next season.

If there’s a silver lining, Burrow will be in there all offseason with a veteran leader like Uzomah and the two can push each other.

That other players have already offered encouraging stories like this about Burrow’s rehab is nothing but a good sign, though. Based on his personality and the message he posted to fans after the injury, Burrow will attack every day like what Uzomah described above.

