C.J. Stroud off to one of best starts in NFL history for a QB

Texans rookie C.J. Stroud is off to one of the best starts in history for a quarterback.

He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-17 upset of the Jaguars, his first NFL win. That gives him 906 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions after three games.

He is the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three career starts. His 906 yards are the third most through three starts behind only Cam Newton (1,012) and Justin Herbert (931).

"I have great guys around me," Stroud said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. "Nothing I can do without those guys up front battling, the receiver running the right route at the right depth, [offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik] calling the right plays at the right time."

The Texans had the No. 1 overall pick in their back pocket until an upset of the Colts in Week 18 last January. That gave the Bears the top pick, dropping Houston to No. 2.

The Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, leaving Stroud as the consolation prize for the Texans.

"The best thing that happened to the Houston Texans' franchise was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last game, last year," tight end Brevin Jordan told Bien-Aime. "We drafted the right guy. Man, he's a leader. He's a phenomenal player and a phenomenal guy with God-given talent. Dude, he's unbelievable."