C.J. Mosley excited to see Jets fans back in MetLife Stadium

C.J. Mosley has played just two regular season games in front of a MetLife Stadium crowd, but he is well aware of the noise Jets fans can bring in a big game.

New York will host its fans for regular season action for the first time since Dec. 2019 when the Patriots come to East Rutherford on Sunday afternoon. Jets fans returned to MetLife Stadium during the preseason, but an exhibition turnout does not quite compare to the raucous crowd that comes along with playing a division rival early in the season.

“I was excited to play last week, just to return to play football,” Mosley said Friday. “But to be back in front of the home crowd, have all the fans rocking and we’re going to be in all white [uniforms], it’s going to be real pretty. So I’m very excited and very excited to hear the J-E-T-S chant as well.”

Mosley has some fond memories of playing in MetLife Stadium despite missing nearly all of 2019 due to injury and the 2020 season after deciding to opt-out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosley dominated in his first game at MetLife Stadium in 2019, returning an interception for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in a Week 1 loss to the Bills.

The Jets are hoping Mosley replicates his debut against Buffalo in this year’s home opener and the result flips in their favor. Either way, New York’s veteran linebacker can hardly wait to hear Gang Green’s rejuvenated fanbase back in action at MetLife Stadium.

“I just know it’s going to be rocking,” Mosley said. “Especially having all the fans back. We have a division opponent, we have the Patriots. We have all the checkmarks to make the Jets chant get louder and louder. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing it loud and clear at the end of the game, as well. That’s the plan.”

