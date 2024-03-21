C.J. Henderson agrees to terms with Texans

A visit turned into a signing for free agent cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Henderson has agreed to join the Texans after Thursday's visit to Houston. Henderson's one-year deal has a maximum value of $3.25 million.

The move, combined with Houston's signing of cornerback Jeff Okudah on March 11, likely means the end to Steven Nelson's time with the Texans. Nelson, a starter for the Texans last season, is a free agent.

Henderson played 12 games with seven starts for the Panthers last season, finishing with 39 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two passes defensed.

The Jaguars selected Henderson at No. 9 overall in 2020 but traded him to the Panthers in September 2021. Okudah was the third overall pick in 2020, and the Texans' top cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr., was the third overall pick in 2022.

In 49 total games with 32 starts, Henderson has totaled 16 passes defensed with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He started eight games as a rookie before being sidelined by a groin injury.