C.J. Gardner-Johnson works off rust, Lions new safety rotation 'a problem' for opponents

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after Gardner-Johnson intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter vs. the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, Jan. 7, 2024.

Dan Campbell was begging for a turnover to the end the game.

We need our takeaway. Where’s our takeaway? Campbell hollered at his defense.

When C.J. Gardner-Johnson finally got one — intercepting Nick Mullens with 3:11 to play in his first game in nearly four months — the veteran safety beelined to the Detroit Lions sideline and presented the ball to his head coach.

"He’s running over with the ball and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take it and then I give it back to you,'" Campbell said. "But he got it, and then right before (Brian) Branch is running off cause he told me he would get one and he didn’t. Ducey got it, so then he’s apologizing to me. I said, ‘OK.' But it was good. It’s good to get him back involved."

Gardner-Johnson made an instant impact in the Lions' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, his first game since tearing his pectoral muscle in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is introduced before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, Jan. 7, 2024.

He didn't start, but played 52 defensive snaps, more than starters Kerby Joseph (49) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (45) in a three-man safety rotation Campbell was pleased with.

Gardner-Johnson made four tackles, including one on his first snap late in the first quarter, and spent time playing alongside both Joseph and Melifonwu.

Gardner-Johnson and Joseph played two series together in the first half; Gardner-Johnson and Melifonwu played together in the third quarter; and Gardner-Johnson and Joseph finished the game at safety in the Lions' nickel defense.

The Lions did not play a snap with all three safeties.

HERE WE GO: Brace yourself for Stafford Week: Lions have a chance to slay 2 dragons

"I thought it went well," Campbell said. "I thought all three of those guys worked well together, communicated well, and it was good to see him get one."

Gardner-Johnson was one of the Lions' top free agent additions of the offseason, but expressed dissatisfaction last week at the plan to have him come off the bench as part of a rotation.

Joseph, who opened the season starting opposite Gardner-Johnson in the secondary, has a team-leading four interceptions. Melifonwu has been one of the team's most impactful defenders since entering the starting lineup in mid-December, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said it was important to keep both players involved with the playoffs starting this week.

Gardner-Johnson appeared to have a hand in allowing one Vikings touchdown, when Cam Sutton was beat deep by Jordan Addison and had no safety help over top. But he told reporters he felt "good" and "like myself."

"It’s going to be a good party every time I step on that field," Gardner-Johnson said. "I’m just going to bring that intensity, just to be a ball hawk, what I was brought here for, the intensity and energy, make plays. I think at the end of the day, just being there for my team, you can see the difference. We were always energized, but just being out there and just doing what we need to do, that energized my team."

The Lions have indicated they intend to keep their safety rotation going in Sunday's playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

LIONS GAME BALLS: Pro Bowl snub fuels big day by Amon-Ra St. Brown

Neither Melifonwu nor Joseph did anything to lose playing time against the Vikings, and Gardner-Johnson said after the game he sees the rotation being "a problem" for opposing offenses going forward.

"It’s good to get him back involved," Campbell said. "He’s a football-playing dude and he’s a productive player who can play at a high level. So we’re getting him and (defensive tackle Alim McNeill) back at the right time – the perfect time.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Lions new safety rotation 'a problem' for teams