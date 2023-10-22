How BYU fans reacted to Darius Lassiter’s 1-handed catch against Texas Tech
Chase Roberts has some competition for the top catch by a BYU wide receiver this season.
Roberts made a one-handed grab for the go-ahead score in the Cougars’ 38-31 victory over Arkansas earlier this season. That play earned the top spot on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” top 10 plays that night.
Darius Lassiter did his best Roberts — or perhaps Odell Beckham Jr. — impression during BYU’s game against Texas Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
Midway through the second quarter after the Red Raiders cut the Cougars’ lead to 14-7, Lassiter made a one-handed grab near the sideline on a play that netted 32 yards and got BYU into Texas Tech territory at the 37.
OH MY @darius_lassiter 🫢
📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/Nsa7q4EnOK
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023
Five plays later, Lassiter appropriately finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception on third-and-goal.
a whole lotta @darius_lassiter on that touchdown drive.
📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/ic5MNVpuNo
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023
How social media reacted
Lassiter’s one-handed highlight reel catch understandably created plenty of buzz on X, the social media platform known as Twitter:
Elite catch Lassiter!!! My goodness !!
— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 22, 2023
. @darius_lassiter out here lookin' like @obj 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ERQ7P0vnEt
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023
Who needs 2 hands???? 😤😤😤@darius_lassiter
— Masen Wake (@MasenWake13) October 22, 2023
These 2 are all of us on the @darius_lassiter 1hand catch pic.twitter.com/Tn6wYCv7JP
— Russell Grizz (@Grizzfather) October 22, 2023
All the angles of this Darius Lassiter one-handed grab 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/eZFHE5SCHi
— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 22, 2023
Catch of the year nominee??? Wow. 😳🔥 @darius_lassiter @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/E8WVblBWWU
— SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) October 22, 2023
Darius Lassiter pic.twitter.com/ZjKcETTLLh
— Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) October 22, 2023
Darius Odell Beckham Jr. Lassiter with the one handed grab. Sheesh
— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 22, 2023
Make ‘em say “Uhh!”, @darius_lassiter!#BYU | #GoCougs 🤙 pic.twitter.com/H6MUJ3dh6L
— ⛳️ Jalenooperdogg 🏌️♂️ (@JalenooperDogg) October 22, 2023
Um… time for another @BYUphoto & @BYUMOA collab?
— BYU (@BYU) October 22, 2023
Only fitting that Darius Lassiter catches the touchdown pass after that one-handed catch pic.twitter.com/TIO1eMIkbm
— Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) October 22, 2023
JUMPMAN JUMPMAN JUMPMAN @darius_lassiter https://t.co/TmSVxCdbCD
— Chandler🤙🏼 (@ChannyMill) October 22, 2023
This drive has been brought to you by Darius Lassiter’s hands. #GoCougars #BYUFootball
— Graydon Larsen OTR/L (@GraydonDan) October 22, 2023
@darius_lassiter and @chase_roberts11 really having a one-handed catch competition this season 👀
— Brax (@byu_homer) October 22, 2023
Wow! @BYUfootball WR Darius Lassiter has an amazing one handed catch. That’s a #SCTop10 play. Wowza. @espn
— #BYUtoTheBig12 (@byu1984fan) October 22, 2023