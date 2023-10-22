Advertisement
How BYU fans reacted to Darius Lassiter’s 1-handed catch against Texas Tech

Brandon Judd
·3 min read
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) makes a one handed catch against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Chase Roberts has some competition for the top catch by a BYU wide receiver this season.

Roberts made a one-handed grab for the go-ahead score in the Cougars’ 38-31 victory over Arkansas earlier this season. That play earned the top spot on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” top 10 plays that night.

Darius Lassiter did his best Roberts — or perhaps Odell Beckham Jr. — impression during BYU’s game against Texas Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Midway through the second quarter after the Red Raiders cut the Cougars’ lead to 14-7, Lassiter made a one-handed grab near the sideline on a play that netted 32 yards and got BYU into Texas Tech territory at the 37.

Five plays later, Lassiter appropriately finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception on third-and-goal.

