How BYU fans reacted to Darius Lassiter’s 1-handed catch against Texas Tech

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) makes a one handed catch against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Chase Roberts has some competition for the top catch by a BYU wide receiver this season.

Roberts made a one-handed grab for the go-ahead score in the Cougars’ 38-31 victory over Arkansas earlier this season. That play earned the top spot on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” top 10 plays that night.

Darius Lassiter did his best Roberts — or perhaps Odell Beckham Jr. — impression during BYU’s game against Texas Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Midway through the second quarter after the Red Raiders cut the Cougars’ lead to 14-7, Lassiter made a one-handed grab near the sideline on a play that netted 32 yards and got BYU into Texas Tech territory at the 37.

Five plays later, Lassiter appropriately finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception on third-and-goal.

How social media reacted

Lassiter’s one-handed highlight reel catch understandably created plenty of buzz on X, the social media platform known as Twitter:

Elite catch Lassiter!!! My goodness !! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 22, 2023

Who needs 2 hands???? 😤😤😤@darius_lassiter — Masen Wake (@MasenWake13) October 22, 2023

These 2 are all of us on the @darius_lassiter 1hand catch pic.twitter.com/Tn6wYCv7JP — Russell Grizz (@Grizzfather) October 22, 2023

All the angles of this Darius Lassiter one-handed grab 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/eZFHE5SCHi — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 22, 2023

Darius Lassiter pic.twitter.com/ZjKcETTLLh — Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) October 22, 2023

Darius Odell Beckham Jr. Lassiter with the one handed grab. Sheesh — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 22, 2023

Only fitting that Darius Lassiter catches the touchdown pass after that one-handed catch pic.twitter.com/TIO1eMIkbm — Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) October 22, 2023

This drive has been brought to you by Darius Lassiter’s hands. #GoCougars #BYUFootball — Graydon Larsen OTR/L (@GraydonDan) October 22, 2023