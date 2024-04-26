BW girls beat St. James; Southern-Keyser, Ridge-Alco, BW-Alco, Ridge-Keyser, Southern-Trinity split

Apr. 25—CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh girl's team defeated St. James on Tuesday 3-2.

It was the Spartans' first win over St. James in more than six years.

In singles, Autumn Hoppert defeated Alicia Moreno 6-3, 6-1.

Carmen Zarco from the Saints beat Adair Perini 6-3 in both sets.

In doubles, Rachel Wharton and Marina Williams from BW won over Greer Lotsikas and Caitlyn Kumst 6-2 in both sets.

Cassie Hein and Rachael Still from the Spartans defeated Nina Hu and Azania Crawford.

After Hein and Still took set one 6-3, the second set ended in a 6-6 tie with Hein and Still taking the tiebreaker 9-7.

Kaylynn Burger and Julie Rodriguez swept Rory Gilmore and Deirdre Fisher 6-0 in both sets.

The Spartans improved to 8-0 with the win.

Allegany and Bishop Walsh split Monday's matches, with the Alco boys and BW girls each winning 3-2.

In boys singles, Bishop Walsh's David DiNola beat Noah Marker 6-2, 6-3.

Mani Vahedi from the Spartans defeated Jett Loar 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Alco's Eoin Mowbray and Geronimo Stephens defeated Carson Hamelin and Minh Lee 6-4 in both sets.

Liam Mowbray and Mason Salvadge from the Campers beat JJ Pacsuta and Christian Dowling 6-0, 6-2.

Nick Wilt and Finn Gallagher from Allegany defeated Harry Vassiliadi and Anthony Shorto 7-5, 6-3.

In the girls singles, Bishop Walsh's Hoppert defeated Delaney Meadors 6-1 in both sets.

Perini from the Spartans beat Anna Hilderbrand 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Williams and Lydia Vassiliadi from Bishop Walsh defeated Maya Hare and Danica Knight 6-3, 2-6 and 10-2.

Andy Preaskorn and Dunia Abdo from the Campers defeated Rachael Wharton and Rachael Still 6-3, 4-6 and 10-8.

Alco won the other doubles match by forfeit.

Mountain Ridge boys, Allegany girls win

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys defeated Western Maryland Athletic Conference rival Allegany, 4-1, and the Campers' girls downed the Miners, 3-2, on Wednesday.

Marker gave the Campers their lone point in No. 1 singles outlasting Aiden Pirolozzi, 5-7, 6-3 (10-7) in a tiebreaker set. James Chen didn't drop a game for Mountain Ridge in beating Liam Mowbray, 6-0, 6-0, to even the tally after singles play.

Mountain Ridge had a clean sweep on the doubles side.

Landon Shaw/Leif Sloan defeated Salvedge/Eoin Mowbray, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; James DeCarlo/Gavin Clayton edged Lorr/Stephens, 6-1, 4-6 (10-5); and Samson Lewis/Nik Barnes bested Nick Wilt/Rishabh Patel, 6-4, 6-2.

In girls tennis action, Allegany dropped both singles matches but went 3-0 in doubles to take the match.

In No. 1 singles, Marissa Greig defeated Meadors, 6-4, 6-3, and Annabeth Hughes also won in straight sets against Hilderbrand, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

All three Allegany doubles teams also won in straight sets.

Hare and Knight beat Ryan Whitehead/Jazmyn White, 6-3, 6-4; Preaskorn and Chloe Deblock downed Emma Oyer/Ashlyn Shaw, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6); and Kinsey Hostetler/Abdo completed the doubles sweep and match victory with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lyla Robison/Ava Armstrong.

Southern boys beat Keyser, girls fall to Golden Tornado

OAKLAND — The Southern boys won all five matches against Keyser on Wednesday, and the Golden Tornado girls recorded a 4-1 victory.

Michael Nazelrod took the No. 1 singles match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Trey Kitzmiller, and Sean Eiswert downed Nate Lewis, 6-4, 6-3.

Southern dropped just two games in the two doubles matches. Keyser forfeited the third doubles affair and an exhibition was played instead.

In No. 1 doubles, the duo of Shane Sisler and Ben Nazelrod dropped two games in a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Dylan Milla and Ben Heavener, and Gus Alvarez/Noah Ferguson romped CJ Fraley and Naim Smith, 6-0, 6-0, in second doubles.

On the girls side of action, Keyser didn't drop a set in its four wins to secure the match.

Keyser swept the two singles matches, as Connie Strother defeated Allie Newman, 6-1, 6-2, and Kylie Keplinger took care of Bella Ross, 6-2, 6-0.

The Tornado won first and second doubles, with both teams securing their respective matches without dropped a game in the second set.

In No. 1 doubles, Carlee Staggs/Claire Reel defeated Hailey Harvey/Amelia Boden, 6-4, 6-0, and in second doubles Emily Tasker/Aubrey Fisher beat Cadence Natividad/Rylee Iden, 7-5, 6-0.

Southern got on the board with a win in the final doubles match, as Ava Hunt/Lena Hernandez won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 against Morgan Jones and Emmaleigh Bittinger.

Mountain Ridge, Keyser split

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys swept Keyser, 5-0, and the Golden Tornado girls won 3-2 to secure a split on Monday.

In boys action, Pirolozzi defeated Kitzmiller, 6-2, 6-2, and Chen edged Lewis in a tiebreaker third set, 3-6, 6-1 (11-9).

Mountain Ridge dropped just three games in doubles.

Landon Shaw and Sloan cruised by Milla and Heavener, 6-0, 6-1, and DeCarlo and Clayton made quick work of Smith and Fraley, 6-1, 6-1.

Keyser forfeited the final doubles match.

On the girls side, Keyser and Mountain Ridge split the singles matches. The Miners' Greig rolled in No. 1 singles over Staggs, 6-2, 6-0, and the Tornado's Reel won a thriller 1-6, 6-2 (10-5) over Abby Kennell to even the tally.

Keyser cruised in the first doubles match, as Strother/Keplinger downed Whitehead and White, 6-2, 6-1.

The Tornado then took a thriller in No. 2 doubles to secure the match win. Tasker and Fisher outlasted Oyer and Ashlyn Shaw, 4-6, 6-4 (10-8).

The Miners' Robison and Armstrong defeated Jones and Bittinger, 7-6, 6-1, in the final match.

Southern boys, Trinity girls win by 7-0 scores

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Southern boys defeated Trinity Christian 7-0, and the Trinity girls won by the same margin on Monday.

In boys singles, Ben Nazelrod beat Joshua Mescure, 8-2, Sisler downed Landon Murdock, 8-1, Eiswert routed Everett Gannon, 8-0, and Alvarez rolled Max Mancuso, 8-2.

In doubles, Nazelrod and Ferguson edged Mescure and Murdock, 9-8 (8-6), Kolton Michael and Andrew SanJulian bested Gannon and Mancuso, 9-7, and Carter Gray and Brendan Woolslayer defeeated Hamilton Bueakey and Donduan Hurley, 8-2.

The Trinity girls won all seven matches over the Rams.

In singles, Taylor Stephens beat Newman, 8-1, Abigail Fisher defeated Ross, 8-3, Liz Fulk won over Harvey, 8-3, and Evie Lewis edged Amelia Bolden, 8-6.

In doubles play, Stephens/Fisher beat Natividad/Iden, 8-2, Fulk/Lewis bested Hunt/Hernandez, 8-2, and Kate Barbabella and Mattea Aberold secured the sweep with an 8-3 victory over Ella Hershfeldt and Faith Porter.