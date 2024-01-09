Michigan football is the 2023 college football National Champion after taking down Washington, 34-13, to complete its perfect 15-0 season.

U-M triumphed on the back of four rushing touchdowns from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to pair with a stifling performance from the top-ranked Wolverine defense.

Michigan players and coaches celebrated the win hard on the field following the game and that party stretched back to the dedicated fans in Ann Arbor and across Michigan. Jordan Brand championship merchandise immediately became available following the game from Fanatics, letting fans instantly celebrate by purchasing hats, shirts and sweatshirts to celebrate the school's first national championship in 26 seasons and forever etch the moment in history.

The Championship gear says "WITHOUT A DOUBT CHAMPS" with the "Hou" highlighted in a different color to acknowledge Michigan finishing the job in NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Hats cost $39.99, shirt prices range from $29.99 to $47.99 and sweatshirts range from $64.99 to $94.99. You can also purchase a pennant, a classic Michigan winged helmet with a 2023 Championship decal and a championship plaque among the many memorabilia items available for purchase. All orders come with free shipping until Jan. 11.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How to buy Michigan football national championship gear