How to buy Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament tickets

March Madness is in full swing now that the men’s college basketball regular-season schedule is over and the Big Ten is one of a plethora of conferences kicking off its intra-school tournament this week.

The Purdue Boilermakers reigned supreme in the Big Ten this year, finishing atop the standings with a 17-3 mark against conference opponents. The Illinois Illini finished three games back at 14-6 but never threatened the team that enters the tournament ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are the Michigan Wolverines and their brutal campaign in which they won just three of 20 intra-conference matchups. A total of six teams ended up under .500 while three hit the even mark and five brought home winning records.

The Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins pairing up with the No. 13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Wednesday night’s opener also features the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions going up against No. 14 Michigan following the first game. Thursday’s slate has a total of four games listed starting at noon ET / 11 a.m. CT while Friday’s quarterfinals also has a four-game schedule.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday and a Big Ten Tournament champion will be crowned on Sunday, March 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT.

