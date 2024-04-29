Can Butland, Tavernier or McCausland win PFA award?

Rangers are the most represented team in this year's PFA Scotland awards, with three nominees across two categories.

Seasoned pros Jack Butland and James Tavernier are up for player of the year, while Ross McCausland is on the list for young player of the year.

While Butland's arrival in Govan was met with at least some uncertainty given his diminished presence in recent years, the goalkeeper has silenced any doubters and then some.

The phrase "where would Rangers be without Jack Butland?" has become one of the most common in Scottish football this term.

And it's easy to see why. The Ibrox side have kept the most clean sheets in the Premiership this season, with many of those thanks to the man in between sticks.

Beside some shaky moments, James Tavernier has also played his part in Rangers' defensive strength this term.

But as is the norm, the captain has made his mark at the opposite end of the pitch, scoring 17 goals and assisting nine in the league. The right-back also has created the most chances of any player in the Premiership (108).

Dipping into the young player of the year awards, McCausland is the only non-Scottish name on the list made up of Kilmarnock's David Watson, Lennon Miller of Motherwell, and Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron.

The Northern Irishman burst onto the scene following the departure of Michael Beale, and quickly became a trusted member of Philippe Clement's squad.

His first goal for the club, a leveller at home to Aris Limassol in Europe, sealed what turned out to be a crucial point for the Ibrox side in their progression from the group stage.

At 20, McCausland has time to add more incision to his game and boost his goal contributions.

However, he does have the highest passing accuracy of any player aged 21 and under in the division this season (82.3%, minimum 500 passes).