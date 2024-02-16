Business Beyond the Game: Micah Parsons on Cowboys Stardom

Micah Parsons wants to control the narrative. So he created his own media sanctuary.

The Dallas Cowboys star linebacker launched his podcast, The Edge, on Bleacher Report this past season, and it’s been an avenue for the three-time Pro Bowler to voice his opinion and share his insights away from traditional media. He’s the latest All-Pro player to develop their own channel as part of a growing wave of athlete empowerment.

More from Sportico.com

Parsons joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss starring for the most valuable franchise in the world, his passion for chess and how being an athlete content creator has provided an opportunity for fans to see a different side of him.

For more episodes of Business Beyond the Game, check out Sportico’s YouTube page.

Best of Sportico.com