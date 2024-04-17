Burrows thrilled with Thelin arrival - gossip
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows believes the Dons have found the real deal in new boss Jimmy Thelin, who has "improved his teams almost season on season". (Press & Journal)
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows believes the Dons have found the real deal in new boss Jimmy Thelin, who has "improved his teams almost season on season". (Press & Journal)
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Keegan Murray dropped 32 points to extend the Kings' season in the play-in tournament.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Not even the the Masters is immune to golf's declining viewership.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.