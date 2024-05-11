Burns relishing Ulster Final chance after 2023 injury absence

Ulster Football Final - Armagh v Donegal

Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST

Armagh corner-back Paddy Burns knows full well that the sporting gods and hard-nosed managers don't usually do sentiment but is hoping to get the nod to face Donegal in Sunday's Ulster Final after missing last year's provincial decider against Derry because of injury.

"Last year I was hurt that I didn’t get the chance to play in an Ulster Final," said the Forkhill native who has been playing his club football in Burren over the last two years.

"I was close to being back at that stage but hadn’t quite made it and was trying to do everything I could so I’m definitely glad that the opportunity has come [this year].

"I’ve put a number of years into this. You don’t always get what you deserve but I feel I deserved a go at it at least and I’m grateful that I’ve got a chance to go out and give it a go."

If Burns does start, he would well renew battle with Donegal's precociously talented forward Oisin Gallen after jousting with him in the sides' two previous Division Two battles this year

"Against Down [in the Ulster semi-final], I decided to bundle the ball into my own net to try and get out of maybe marking Gallen in the final," joked Burns at Ulster GAA's Final press day.

"I’d say the pair of us are probably one each at this stage. I had a good day in Armagh and he had a good day in Croke Park so we’ll see how we get on in Clones."

'Armagh have had exceptional corner-backs'

Burns says that damage limitation is the best that even the most accomplished of corner-backs can achieve against a player as gifted as the Sean MacCumhaills club-man.

The Burren player's role sees him following in the footsteps of men such as 2002 All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty and Andy Mallon, who Stefan Campbell recently described as "the best player I have played with".

"Andy was still there at the tail end of his career when I came in," recalls Burns.

"I don’t feel comfortable even hearing my name mentioned in the same sentence.

"Armagh have had exceptional corner-backs. I don't know what it is whether we’re just used to defending ourselves in Armagh in general.

"I’ve definitely learnt plenty from what those fellows over the years and then another great defender in Ciaran McKeever is on the coaching team. He instils a lot of confidence in what I do and coaches me very well.

"We’ve produced a fair few over the years and we’ve Peter McGrane coming now who is another good one by the looks of things."

The Orchard County have also produced decent midfielders and GAA presidents and current Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns, happens to be Paddy's uncle, with cousin Jarly Og also a crucial member of Kieran McGeeney's squad.

"The family are very proud of everything Jarlath has done. Dad and him obviously brothers, very close. We’re delighted with all he did both as a footballer and now as GAA president.

"It would be great if we could win something during his presidency and we’ll be doing our best to do that. But Jarlath wouldn’t put too much pressure on us or tell us what to do. He just leaves us to it."

Patrick McBrearty says he won't be surprised if extra time and penalties are required to separate the sides in Sunday's Ulster Final at Clones [Inpho]

The corner-back did Armagh's talking at Ulster GAA's provincial final media day and Donegal also had a Paddy undertaking that role as skipper McBrearty did the honours.

With only a point separating the sides in this year's two contests, the Kilcar man says he wouldn't be surprised to see extra time and perhaps even penalties required this weekend.

"Either team could have won in the Athletic Grounds and that day in Croke Park was a toss of a coin as well," added the Kilcar man.

Jim McGuinness' messiah-like return to lift Donegal out of the torment that they endured in 2023 has inevitably led to the belief that he could be about to achieve another remarkable feat akin to his first reign when the county went from rock bottom to All-Ireland champions in two seasons.

McBrearty, however, believes such comparisons in terms of Donegal where stood upon McGuinness' respective arrivals don't stack up.

"It’s a different team to what Jim took over in the past.

"The team that Jim took over in 2010 hadn’t won what they would have liked to have won.

"A lot of boys in that dressing-room of ours have won two or three Ulster Championships. I think it is a different dressing-room. I don’t think we can compare 2011 and 2024 at all."

Gallen 'a funny man'

While McBrearty is playing down the widespread view that neat parallels can already be drawn between McGuinness' two reigns, he does concur with all the plaudits fellow club-man Ryan McHugh is getting for his all-action displays following his return to the Donegal jersey

"Ryan’s playing 10 years, probably 99% of players don’t play 10 years of inter-county football.

"A bit of break [last year] rejuvenated him and I think Jim then coming back in rejuvenated everybody.

"Ryan has played a massive two games for us there and had a very good league as well. When Ryan McHugh plays well, Donegal play well so long may it last."

And after being Donegal's standout player in an otherwise dismal 2023 campaign, Oisin Gallen has continued to impress this season and McBrearty says the Sean MacCumhaills man's engaging personality is also a boon for the squad.

"He’s a funny man and you can kind of see that in his football. He’s kind of a loose character but a top, top young fellow.

"He had a tough couple of years with injury but he’s got over that and he’s got a full run at it.

"He’s a bit of a gullible kind type of character. You could tell him anything and he would kind of half believe you. I wouldn’t say the class clown but you get my drift there."