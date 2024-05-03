Burnley v Newcastle United preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Luca Koleosho may be in contention for the first time since having knee surgery in December.

Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey and Jordan Beyer all remain long-term absentees.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar is likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Nick Pope have all returned to training and could be available this weekend but full-back Kieran Trippier is not yet ready to return.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won two of the 13 Premier League meetings, with both victories coming at Turf Moor (D4, L7).

Newcastle are on a run of five consecutive top-flight wins over Burnley; their longest Premier League winning streak against a single opponent is six versus Tottenham between 2006 and 2008.

Burnley

Burnley have 24 points and can reach a maximum of 33. The Premier League record for fewest points by a team to avoid relegation is 34, set by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.

The Clarets have lost 21 Premier League games this season, matching the record for the most defeats by a team that avoided relegation.

They have lost just one of their last eight league fixtures (W2, D5).

Vincent Kompany's side have received a league-high of seven red cards this season, the most by any team in a top-flight campaign since 2014-15.

Burnley are winless in all 18 league matches in 2023-24 against teams currently in the top half, losing all nine at Turf Moor.

Newcastle United