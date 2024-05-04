Burnley v Newcastle: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill.

Sutton's prediction: 3-3

I am at this game for Radio 5 Live, and I am really looking forward to it because both teams have hit a bit of form.

I used to play for Blackburn so I always get a nice reception when I go to Turf Moor, but I have to say I admire how Burnley have kept going this season.

Vincent Kompany's side should have beaten Manchester United last week, but they have still given themselves a chance of staying up with three games to go.

They will throw everything at this game, while Newcastle are in the mix for sixth place and will be right up for it too.

I love what Alexander Isak is doing for the Magpies but, like his team-mate Anthony Gordon, his numbers do drop off when they are on the road.

Both players should have a chance to improve their away stats on Saturday, but I don't think Newcastle will have things all their own way.

Nathan's prediction: 0-3

