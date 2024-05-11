Burnley relegated from Premier League – too often they shot themselves in the foot

Burnley lost 2-1 at Spurs - PA/Victoria Jones

Burnley’s spirited attempt to take their Premier League relegation battle to the final day of the season fell short at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For seven first-half minutes, the visiting supporters were able to dream about a victory that might have set up a final-day relegation decider against Nottingham Forest, when Jacob Bruun Larsen fired his side ahead against Tottenham.

But a Pedro Porro equaliser and a late Micky van de Van goal broke Burnley hearts and sent Vincent Kompany’s team back down to the Championship.

It was all too much for Lorenz Assignon, who was booked in time added on after appealing for a penalty. His own team-mate, Dara O’Shea, had angrily pulled him up off the ground to try to restart the game as emotions briefly threatened to boil over.

Dara O'Shea implores Lorenz Assignon to get back to his feet - PA/Adam Davy

Although they had given themselves a chance of survival going into the penultimate game of the season, albeit a slim one, the damage had already been done for Burnley before Saturday.

Too often this season, Kompany’s team shot themselves in the foot and paid the price for silly mistakes. There were some suicidal moments against Spurs that they got away with.

Kompany and the Burnley bench had celebrated wildly after Larsen beat Guglielmo Vicario in the 25th minute following superb work from Sander Berge.

Berge carried the ball through the middle of the pitch, rode a challenge from Porro and played a pass for Larsen that caught out Tottenham’s stand-in left-back Oliver Skipp. Larsen did not show any nerves as he stroked the ball past Vicario and into the net.

Jacob Bruun Larsen fires Burnley in front - AFP/Glyn Kirk

But the Clarets were not able to dream for long, as goalkeeper Arijanet Muric allowed Porro’s shot past him at his near post seven minutes later. Porro had been allowed to run unchallenged into the penalty area, but his powerful drive should have been kept out by Muric, who later redeemed himself with some brilliant second-half saves.

There were a couple of near misses for Kompany’s team, as Larsen immediately threatened after Tottenham’s equaliser and Wilson Odobert had a shot deflected over the bar.

But, ultimately, Burnley had left themselves too much to do going into this game and must now prepare for their instant return to the Championship.

Without striker Richarlison, who suffered a calf injury at the end of Friday’s training session that appears to have ended his season, Tottenham initially struggled to create clear-cut opportunities that were not gifted to them by Burnley.

Just after equalising, Brennan Johnson was handed a great chance by Muric but shot into the side-netting and James Maddison was denied by the Burnley goalkeeper after dribbling his way past O’Shea and through on goal.

As the game opened up late on, however, Spurs started to create chance after chance. Johnson somehow turned the ball wide at the back post from Son Heung-Min’s cross that had looked certain to end in a goal.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou had his head in his hands when Muric saved from Pape Matar Sarr after the goal had opened up for the midfielder.

The home side finally found the 82nd-minute winner that sealed Burnley’s fate and secured Tottenham’s first win in five, having lost the previous four games, when defender Van de Ven stepped inside and finished superbly into the bottom corner.

Van de Ven, a summer signing from Wolfsburg, had been voted Tottenham’s player of the season ahead of kick-off and the well-taken goal was his third of the campaign.

Only a couple of brilliant saves from Muric stopped Tottenham extending their advantage in the closing minutes, as Burnley were unable to set-up what would have been a grandstand ending had they equalised.

Tottenham’s victory meant they can still snatch fourth place and Champions League qualification off Aston Villa with two games still to play against title challengers Manchester City and relegated Sheffield United.

Postecoglou’s team are not yet guaranteed fifth place and Europa League qualification, but they needed to lift morale after four successive defeats to Newcastle United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“We probably should have won more comfortably, but it was always going to be a tricky one for us,” said Postecoglou. “Losing four games is always going to affect the players and Burnley had nothing to lose. Micky’s had an outstanding year, so I couldn’t be happier for him.

“We’ve still got six points to play for, that’s the key thing for us. We’ve got a big game against City on Tuesday night and that will be a big test for us. Let’s play our football and see where we end up.”

05:06 PM BST

Full time verdict at St James Park

Newcastle United have left themselves work to do in the race for European football next season after they were held to a draw by Brighton and Hove Albion. The Magpies threw everything at their opponents in the second half but despite becoming the first Newcastle team to score in every home game for 65 years, they could not find a winner. It means Eddie Howe’s side are three points clear of Manchester United (who they play on Wednesday night) and Chelsea but have played a game more. Brighton had taken the lead inside the opening 20 minutes after a succession of dangerous corners bore fruit when a kind ricochet at the near post fell kindly for Joel Veltman to dash in front of Elliot Anderson at the far one. That created the ideal situation for the visitors to frustrate their hosts . Robert De Zerbi’s men used every trick in the book to deprive Newcastle of momentum in the game, wasting time, slowing the pace of the action down to a walking pace. They perhaps could have scored a second goal too, Jullio Enscio deciding to try and audacious, long range header when he had the time and space to take the ball down and shoot at an exposed goalkeeper. Given how much time they had so drained from the clock in the first half, there was a sense of justice from a Newcastle perspective when they equalised in the final seconds of the four - it probably should have been more - added time. Dan Burn had already spurned one great chance to pull level when his close range header was saved by Bart Verbruggen but the Magpies were starting to cause more stress on the defence. Most of that came down the right through Anthony Gordon and having failed to pass, trying to score himself, moments earlier this time he got his head up, combined with Anderson, who in turn picked out the unmarked Sean Longstaff to side foot home. That set things up perfectly for the second half and both teams had their moments but Harvey Barnes missed two good chances after coming on a substitute and Gordon had a goal ruled out for offside as Miguel Almiron had strayed millimetres beyond the final defender before squaring to him to tap home.

05:05 PM BST

Full-time verdict at Goodison Park

The season is ending too soon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Not so long ago he was the natural England deputy for Harry Kane. He has been a shadow of that striker for most of this campaign. Not now. It is perhaps in keeping with his luckless run that he looks as fit, quick and confident as he has for years just in time for the summer holidays, Sheffield United’s defenders mismatched trying to prevent the 27-year-old underlining his re-acquaintance with his former self. The signs were positive early when Calvert-Lewin was denied one of the assists of the season, leaping to control a high ball while at full pace down Everton’s right before teeing up Abdoulaye Doucoure for a tap-in. Keeper Wes Foderingham made the save to prevent countless replays of the striker’s exhibition of skill. The reprieve was brief as the same combination gave Everton their 31st minute winner, Calvert-Lewin’s pace and poise taking him beyond the United defence before clipping for his attacking partner to head into an empty net. When United skipper Jack Robinson took matters into his own hands by forcibly shoving Calvert-Lewin to the floor just before half time - the booking could easily have been a red- it was emblematic of the visitors’ helplessness. Physically and morally, Calvert-Lewin was the victor, subbed to a standing ovation after 79 minutes. His manager, Sean Dyche, was asked this week if Calvert-Lewin could be a surprise late pick for Gareth Southgate’s Euro squad. “I would be surprised,” he said. Dyche can be forgiven for thinking his needs would be better served by another period of rest before guaranteeing Everton a top class target man going into next season. Calvert-Lewin featured in less than 50 percent of Everton’s league games over the two seasons prior to this one. That has drastically improved, Calvert-Lewin having missed just five Premier League games in this campaign. His league goal return of just seven is not enough, but most of them have come since the first week of April. Not coincidentally, his excellence has mirrored the team’s. This victory means Everton have equaled a Premier League club record of five consecutive home wins without conceding, finding form when their need was greatest.

05:03 PM BST

Full time: West Ham 3 Luton 1

Luton players (above) and staff (below) walk over to their fans after their 3-1 defeat at West Ham, which has effectively sealed their relegation. - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Edwards and team face fans

The final whistle rings out at the London Stadium, as David Moyes marks his final home game as West Ham manager with a 3-1 win against Luton.

The result means Luton are all but relegated, barring a miraculous turn of events over the next few days.

04:58 PM BST

Full time: Spurs 2 Burnley 1

A despondent Burnley side applaud their travelling supporters after their relegation was confirmed after their 2-1 loss away at Spurs - Mark Leech/Getty Images

All over in north London, and it is all over for Burnley in the Premier League, who have been relegated to the Championship after their 2-1 defeat against Spurs.

04:57 PM BST

GOAL! Bournemouth 1 Brentford 2

Yoane Wissa has scored what surely will be the winner at the Vitality Stadium, after unleashing a powerful strike into the Bournemouth goal to give the away side a rare victory.

04:54 PM BST

Sending off for Palace

Not everything has gone Crystal Palace’s way this season, after midfielder Naouirou Ahamada is sent off.

Ahamada is shown a second yellow and sent off.



🐺 1-3 🦅#CPFC | #WOLCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 11, 2024

04:50 PM BST

GOAL! 89 mins: Bournemouth 1 Brentford 1

And Bournemouth hit back right away, and striker Dominic Solanke plants a header to score his 19th Premier League goal of the campaign.

04:48 PM BST

GOAL! Bournemouth 0 Brentford 1

A goal has finally come on the south coast down at Bournemouth, and Bryan Mbeumo puts the visitors in front in unerring fashion after being terrifically teed up by his strike partner Yoane Wissa.

04:43 PM BST

GOAL! Spurs 2 Burnley 1

A delighted Micky van de Ven celebrates after the Dutch defender put Spurs 2-1 up with a brilliant finish. - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

Tottenham finally have their second goal of the match, and their defender Micky van de Ven bursts forward from the back before producing a beautiful finish into the net to give the home team a deserved lead.

04:41 PM BST

80 mins: Spurs 1 Burnley 1

Burnley are still alive in this match, but just about. First, Brennan Johnson somehow to fails to convert from three yards out before Muric makes a big save moments later to keep his side’s survival hopes alive.

04:39 PM BST

GOAL! West Ham 3 Luton 1

West Ham midfelder George Earthy (no. 40) celebrates his first goal for the club with teammates Jarrod Bowen (above) and Mohammed Kudus (right). - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It looks like the final curtains are being drawn on Luton’s Premier League status, as George Earthy scores his first West Ham goal to make it 3-1.

04:38 PM BST

GOAL! Wolves 1 Palace 3

Wolves have attempted to initiate a big comeback against Palace, after Matheus Cunha’s goal halved the deficit in the 66th minute. But Ebere Eze’s goal restored the away side’s two goal lead.

04:34 PM BST

As it stands - Burnley are down, Luton all but down

With less than 20 minutes left in both their matches, Burnley will be going down if the score remains 1-1 against Tottenham.

And Luton’s much inferior goal difference behind Nottingham Forest will effectively seal their relegation, as they find themselves 2-1 down away at West Ham.

04:31 PM BST

Live from Goodison Park

Chris Wilder has made a few subs and Sheffield United have started to look better. But compared to what has gone before, as the judges at the world limbo dancing championships might say… “It’s a low bar.”

04:29 PM BST

GOAL! West Ham 2 Luton 1

Tomas Soucek whirls away in celebration after putting West Ham 2-1 up against Luton. - Rob Newell/Getty Images

Tomas Soucek’s sweet left footed finish from Ward-Prowse’s cross has put West Ham 2-1 up, and may have put the final nail in the coffin of Luton’s Premier League survival hopes.

04:26 PM BST

Live from Goodison Park.

It’s not an accusation often made against a Sean Dyche side, but they’ve been guilty of overplaying in the second half.



This ‘one pass too many’ syndrome on the edge of the Sheffield United penalty area is reflective of how comfortable Everton look.

04:25 PM BST

62 mins: West Ham 1 Luton 1

West Ham have come close to taking the lead, as forward Michail Antonio has a header saved by Kaminski before Ward-Prowse fails to direct his follow-up effort on target.

04:23 PM BST

Live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Muric might just have redeemed himself by saving one-on-one with Maddison after the Spurs midfielder had dribbled his way through on goal.

04:22 PM BST

58 mins: Spurs 1 Burnley 1

Burnley are mounting pressure on Tottenham’s goal, and have failed to take two big chances to regain the lead.

Spurs though, shortly provide a reminder of their own threat when Maddison is then denied by a huge one on one save by an onrushing Muric.

04:17 PM BST

GOAL! 54 mins: West Ham 1 Luton 1

West Ham have an equaliser, and James Ward-Prowse taps in the rebound after Jarrod Bowen’s shot was saved by Luton keeper Kaminski.

04:15 PM BST

Unwanted history for Sheffield United this afternoon

Sheffield United have become the first team in Premier League history to concede more than 100 goals in a single season, after conceding in the first half away at Everton.

Their tally stands at 101 goals conceded so far. And they still have at least 135 minutes of top flight football left this campaign. Oh dear.

04:08 PM BST

Magnificent Mateta leaves his mark again

Jean-Philippe Mateta continues to cook under Oliver Glasner 🍳🔥#WOLCRY #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Ygp90vfYrN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 11, 2024

04:06 PM BST

46 mins: Spurs 1 Burnley 1

Back underway at Tottenham for what will surely be a compelling second half.

03:59 PM BST

Live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mousa Dembele is the half-time guest at Spurs today and virtually the entire stadium has just sung his name.



He said it’s his first time back for three years.

03:58 PM BST

Goalless on the south coast

A goal disallowed and some positive moments, but goalless at the interval 🔒 pic.twitter.com/N0usiwPPFF — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 11, 2024

03:57 PM BST

Half time verdict from St James Park

Having wasted time with every trick in the book in the first half you could say there was some justice in Brighton conceding in the final seconds of added time. Anthony Gordon has been starting to cause problems down the right and having tried to score himself at the end of the darting run moments earlier, this time, he combines with Elliot Anderson, who in turn picks out the unmarked Sean Longstaff who guides a first time finish home. Brighton could have had a second but were denied by some excellent defending from Lewis Hall and were punished right at the end of the half. This game is set up nicely for the second half. Newcastle have got away with some poor play in the first half, giving the ball away cheaply.

03:55 PM BST

In-form Palace cruising at Wolves

03:53 PM BST

Live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Level at half-time and a couple of boos could be heard from the home supporters.



Burnley are still very much alive, but must score at least one more goal to stand any chance of avoiding relegation today.

03:52 PM BST

GOAL! 48 mins: Newcastle 1 Brighton 1

Newcastle level the scoring before the break, and Sean Longstaff’s side footed finish gives the home side a precious goal before the interval.

03:50 PM BST

Half time: Spurs 1 Burnley 1

The half time whistle goes in north London.

03:49 PM BST

46 mins: Newcastle 0 Brighton 1

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon comes close to finishing a tremendous mazy run with a wonderful goal, but Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey races back and just manages to get a foot on the ball to prevent Gordon shooting.

03:46 PM BST

Live from St James Park

Newcastle are still not firing on all cylinders but they should have equalised when Dan Burn met a corner at the far post but couldn’t get his header beyond Bart Verbruggen, who made a good save. Brighton are doing a really good job of preventing the Magpies building any sort of momentum, slowing play down constantly and they are good enough to frustrate them by keeping the ball too. If this carries on, expect Newcastle to make some early changes in the second half because they cannot let this drift much longer, especially as Julio Enciso has just wasted a wonderful chance at the end of a counter attack.

03:45 PM BST

42 mins: Newcastle 0 Brighton 1

Brighton should be 2-0 up.



Enciso’s cross leads to a headed effort by a teammate that is glanced over the bar.

Shortly afterwards, Enciso himself has a strike that goes close, flying past the post.

03:42 PM BST

40 mins: West Ham 0 Luton 1

Big blow for Luton as midfielder Ross Barkley exits the pitch with an injury, and is replaced by Jordan Clark.

03:41 PM BST

Live from Goodison Park

Jack Robinson just delivered an almighty shove into Calvert-Lewin. Referee Stuart Attwell deemed it only worthy of a yellow card.



VAR agreed. Robinson is lucky. Bizarrely, Calvert-Lewin was booked too.

03:40 PM BST

37 mins: Spurs 1 Burnley 1

The tide has turned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the home side are in control.

Brennan Johnson has a great chance to put Spurs into the lead, but shoots into the side-netting.

03:37 PM BST

Live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Arijanet Muric will not want to see that again. Pedro Porro ran through unchallenged, but the Burnley goalkeeper should have saved his shot at his near post.



He almost gifted Spurs a second, but Johnson shot into the side-netting.

03:36 PM BST

Live from Goodison Park - GOAL - 32 mins: Everton 1 Sheffield United 0

A buzz around the stadium as the Luton and Burnley leads are flashed on the scoreboard... rapidly followed by Calvert-Lewin teeing up Doucoure who can’t miss this time.



Calvert-Lewin is a class above the Sheffield United defenders.

03:35 PM BST

GOAL! 32 mins: Spurs 1 Burnley 1

Pedro Porro celebrates grabbing the equaliser for Spurs against Burnley - Adam Devy/PA

Spurs have responded emphatically to going behind, and full back Pedro Perro has unleashed a thunderous effort that flies into the net to grab a brilliant equaliser for the home side.

03:32 PM BST

Live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oh wow. Burnley are winning. Brilliant from Sander Berge, who carried the ball through the middle of the park and played in Jacob Bruun Larson to score. They couldn’t could they?

03:31 PM BST

GOAL! Wolves 0 Palace 2

And Crystal Palace’s scintillating form under Glasner looks set to continue after two quick fire goals, first from Michael Olise, then in form forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta doubles their advantage.

03:28 PM BST

GOAL: 25 mins - Spurs 0 Burnley 1

Burnley midfielder Jacob Bruun Larsen (blue and black shirt) scores a vital opener for the away side in North London. - David Horton/Getty Images

And the visitors have taken the lead, as Burnley’s quick counter attack is finished by Jacob Bruun Larsen, sparking ecstatic celebrations from the away fans.

03:25 PM BST

23 mins: West Ham 0 Luton 1

Another injury scare for the home side here, as West Ham’s midfield maestro Lucas Pacqueta looks to be struggling with injury.

Danny Ings is primed to come off the bench, but Pacqueta is opting to soldier on for the timebeing.

03:21 PM BST

GOAL! 18 mins: Newcastle 0 Brighton 1

Brighton defender Joel Veltman (no.34) pounces to put the away side in front. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Brighton have taken the lead at St James Park, and it is Dutch defender Joel Veltman who has prodded the ball into the net from a corner after a Danny Welbeck flick-on.

A spanner in the works for Newcastle’s hopes of European qualification.

03:19 PM BST

16 mins: West Ham 0 Luton 1

West Ham fans will be glad to know Zouma is back on his feet, as the centre back has just made an excellent intervention to deny Elijah Adebayo getting on the end of Alfie Doughty’s cross.

03:17 PM BST

Live from Goodison Park

Everton were never going to go down while Calvert-Lewin was fit and after an indifferent spell he is looking back to his best.



His pace and touch ought to have led to an opening goal for Doucoure, but a combination of keeper Foderingham and defender Trusty denied what would have been one of the assists of the season.

03:16 PM BST

12 mins: West Ham 0 Luton 1

Luton may have the lead, but it feels like they are already well on the back foot.

Their attempts to play out the back have invited pressure, and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has hit the post.

But the home side have an injury worry, as centre half Kurt Zouma seems to be hobbling at the moment.

03:13 PM BST

Live from Goodison Park

Behold the sense of serenity at Goodison Park - off the field at least. For the last two years the final home league game has been an exercise in avoiding the apocalypse. There is a celebratory mood around the stadium today, with an expectation Sheffield United will be hospitable guests. Off the field, however, tensions remain. The co-founder of 777 Partners, Josh Wander, has been a regular attendee since agreeing to buy the club. Everton were not expecting his presence today, and there is no sign of him in the directors’ box.

03:12 PM BST

Live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Big early chance for Vitinho, who should have scored a header from Odobert’s cross. Vicario made a good save, but he should have buried it.

03:11 PM BST

8 mins: Spurs 0 Burnley 0

Burnley keeper Ayo Muric has made a magnificent save to deny Brennan Johnson, shortly after Spurs keeper Vicario had to make an excellent save of his own.

This game has gotten off to a frantic start!

03:08 PM BST

GOAL! 6 mins: West Ham 0 Luton 1 - Lokonga

Lokonga (no. 28) gives Luton an early lead with his header - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

And Luton may still have a lot of life in them this season!

And it is midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga who has headed Luton in front to silence the home crowd!

03:06 PM BST

4 min: Everton 0 Sheffield United 0

Dominic Calvert-Lewin works a promising opening in the box, but the Everton striker can only fire his shot straight into the clutches of Wes Foderingham.

03:04 PM BST

2 min: Newcastle 0 Brighton 0

Newcastle have started this match well.

Winger Jacob Murphy puts a dangerous ball into the box, but Brighton defender Lewis Dunk manages to intervene just in time.

03:00 PM BST

Kick off across the country

And for the final time this season, the Saturday 3pm kickoffs in the Premier League are all underway.

02:56 PM BST

Can Glasner keep Palace soaring at Wolves?

Can Crystal Palace continue their purple patch under new manager Oliver Glasner?



The south London side have gained 13 points from their last five league games in which they have scored 13 goals, earning impressive wins against Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United during this recent run.

Palace's talisman Michael Olise (left) embracing manager Oliver Glasner (right) during their 4-0 thumping of Manchester United on Monday. - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

02:45 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s matches? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/betting/sports-guides/best-betting-sites-uk/

02:44 PM BST

Live update from St James’ Park

If you wanted a reason to explain why Newcastle are seriously mulling over whether to sell England international Callum Wilson you only have to look at the fact the striker misses out against Brighton with another injury. Wilson only returned to the side against Burnley last weekend after a two month absence but has complained of muscle tightness in the week and does not even make the bench this afternoon. There are not many better strikers in the Premier League than the 32-year-old when he is fit, but the fact he has started just 78 games, across all competitions during his four years at the club tells its own story. And the older he gets, the more he seems to breakdown with little niggles. Manager Eddie Howe would like to keep him but with just one year left on his contract there is a growing belief he will be sold in the summer. It will be expensive to replace him, but Wilson is one of the club’s top earners and he simply does not play enough games.

02:39 PM BST

Will West Ham treat Moyes to one final home win?

West Ham manager David Moyes will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Will his final game at the London Stadium end with a win? - Getty Images/Vince Mignott

02:32 PM BST

Maddison magic on the cards at Tottenham today?

James Maddison is back in the starting XI for Tottenham - Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

02:28 PM BST

Big day at bottom for these managers

Will relegation await both these managers at the final whistle this afternoon in their maiden managerial seasons in the Premier League?

Luton manager Rob Edwards - Andrew Kearns/Getty Images

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany - Dave Howarth/Getty Images

02:17 PM BST

West Ham United vs Luton Town starting XIs

West Ham United

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Earthy, Casey, Mubama.



Luton Town

Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Onyedinma, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Morris, Chong, Adebayo.

Subs: Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Hashioka, Townsend, Johnson.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

02:15 PM BST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley starting XIs

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Skipp, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Son.

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Austin, Scarlett, Moore.



Burnley

Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Odobert.

Subs: Trafford, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Fofana, Amdouni, Ndayishimiye.

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia)

02:13 PM BST

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace starting XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Doherty, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Traore, Ait Nouri, Hwang, Cunha.

Subs: Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Doyle, Sarabia, Bentley, Bellegarde, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser.



Crystal Palace

Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Ward, Guehi, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh.

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield)

02:11 PM BST

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion starting XIs

Newcastle United

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Trippier, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Pope, Almiron, White, Alex Murphy.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Igor, Gross, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Steele, Fati, Offiah, Baker-Boaitey, O’Mahony.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

02:09 PM BST

Everton vs Sheffield United starting XIs

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Dobbin.

Sheffield United

Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Larouci, Archer, Brereton.

Subs: Lowe, Brewster, Grbic, Norwood, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Sasnauskas.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

02:07 PM BST

Bournemouth vs Brentford starting XIs

Bournemouth

Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Solanke.

Subs: Neto, Scott, Tavernier, Adams, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Sadi.

Brentford

Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Jensen, Schade, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Roerslev, Valdimarsson, Yarmolyuk.

Referee: Matthew Donohue (Lancashire).

02:05 PM BST

Everton line-up

02:05 PM BST

Brentford line-up

02:04 PM BST

Bournemouth line-up

02:04 PM BST

Brighton line-up

02:03 PM BST

Newcastle line-up

02:02 PM BST

Luton line-up

Your unchanged Hatters 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0fTbTTy5X9 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 11, 2024

02:01 PM BST

West Ham line-up

Home Hammers 🫡 pic.twitter.com/sb10VT0vev — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 11, 2024

02:00 PM BST

Burnley line-up

Our side to take on Spurs 💪 pic.twitter.com/BdOxW6PejK — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 11, 2024

02:00 PM BST

Tottenham line-up

01:50 PM BST

Sunshine vibes in the area

Glorious sunshine in north London this afternoon, where the Tottenham Hostpur players have been out on the pitch ahead of their big match with Burnley. Remember, folks, Spurs, realistically, must win to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive, while Burnley must avoid defeat to ensure they are not relegated today.

01:45 PM BST

Premier League permutations aplenty this afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live clockwatch of the six matches taking place across the Premier League at 3pm this afternoon.

“Who gives a flip?” were the words of Jürgen Klopp right before his penultimate pre-match press conference as Liverpool manager on Friday afternoon. Well, replace ‘flip’ with something cruder and you get the gist.

Anyway, Klopp may have already checked out of this season, but there is still a great deal on the line for several teams who kick-off in just over an hour.

For instance, Burnley and Luton Town could both have their relegations confirmed if results go against them in their respective matches.

Burnley travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur, knowing anything less than a win will confirm their relegation and an immediate return to the Championship, despite their spirited efforts in recent weeks to mount a marvellous escape from the drop zone.

Tottenham enter this match on the back of four straight league losses for the first time in 20 years, with what felt like a very promising season now at risk of ending with a whimper. They know Champions League qualification is out of their hands, as they sit seven points behind Aston Villa in fifth with a game in hand. Still, if Spurs contrive to lose yet again today, their hopes of Champions League football next season will be over.

Luton may also have their fate decided in the capital city, as they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham, in what will be David Moyes’ final game in the home dugout after the club announced the Scot will be succeeded by Julen Lopetegui next season. Luton have kept their survival hopes alive much longer than many would have anticipated at the start of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

However, if they want to extend their stay in the top flight, they must do something they have managed only once since the start of February: Win a Premier League match. Failure to do so will mean that should Nottingham Forest proceed to better their result when they play against Chelsea later this afternoon, Luton’s relegation will be sealed today.

Elsewhere, in the Premier League, Newcastle, in sixth will hope to take a big step towards securing Europa League qualification in their match at home against Brighton. Meanwhile, Everton encounter already relegated Sheffield United at Goodison Park, Bournemouth welcome Brentford to the Vitality Stadium and Wolves will do battle at Molineux against a resurgent Crystal Palace, who enter this match on the back of thrashing Manchester United 4-0 at home back on Monday.

This promises to be a fateful day of Premier League action, and team news from all six matches will follow shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.