Burnley will hope for chance to stay up on the final day

[BBC]

[PA Media]

It is difficult for Burnley at this point as we are waiting for the outcome of Nottingham Forest's points deduction appeal and the Clarets will likely be believing that Forest will get some points back.

Burnley had a tough start to life back in the Premier League. They brought in a lot of players and had to face big teams in the beginning so that cost them a bit of time. They were competitive in a lot of games but have a really young squad and found it hard to see off teams. At times where they have done well in a match, they have just ran out steam and mistakes have crept in.

They have had to buy young players with the level of money they could spend and they still have got some gems. Looking at the likes of 19-year-old Wilson Odobert, he has been some signing and going to attract a lot of interest.

Whether Vincent Kompany has been too rigid in his principles and style is difficult to say. When you have brought players to suit your system, you have to then stick with it best you can. If you have got players to then change that system and you are not too stubborn, then you can do it. But if you don't feel like you can or you're not equipped to do it, then you stick with your style.

With three games to go, can they stay up? Yes. Is it going to be a step too far? I think it actually depends on Nottingham Forest's performance and whether they get any points back.

The two home games for Burnley are going to be critical against Newcastle and then Forest on the final day. If someone offered you the chance to play someone at home on the last day to stay up, you would snap their hand off.

If you look at their points return overall, at this moment 30 points could be enough for one of the teams to stay in the Premier League. When the average is around 35-38 and the lowest ever is 34, doing so with 30 would be incredible.