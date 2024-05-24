Bulls Trade Ideas: Should Chicago trade for Kyle Kuzma?

The Chicago Bulls are going to be looking to shake up their roster this summer. Finding a trade for Zach LaVine is reportedly going to be a top priority for Chicago, and as they attempt to do that, they should be planning for the future. One name to look at could be Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Washington just wrapped up a terrible season, and though Kuzma just signed an extension this past summer, he could potentially be on the trade block. For the Bulls, Kuzma could be one of two pathways: A salary-matcher in a deal to ditch LaVine or a separate trade to help improve the roster.

Adding an offensive-minded player like Kuzma could do wonders for the Bulls, who have been very inconsistent on that end of the floor for the past few years.

Conclusion: Whether it be in a LaVine deal or otherwise, Kuzma would be a sneakily solid piece for the Bulls to put next to Coby White.

