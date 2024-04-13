Bulls' Sanogo only rookie besides Wemby to post this insane stat line

Adama Sanogo's stellar outing in the Bulls' 127-125 win over the Wizards Friday put him in elite company among rookies.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound center posted his first NBA double-double with 22 points and 20 rebounds. For what it's worth, 10 of those were offensive boards.

The only other rookie to score 20 points and grab 20 rebounds this season?

Victor Wembanyama.

Sanogo, 22, is also the second rookie in franchise history to post such a stat line, with Charles Oakley (1985-86) being the last Bulls player to do it.

"It feels great, man," Sanogo said after the game. "I've been waiting for this all year. To be able to come here and do it, it feels great. It's a dream come true for me, ya know.

"I don't know what to say. I'm just happy right now."

The Mali-born UConn alum has played in just nine games for the Bulls this season and averaged less than four minutes per game before tonight's contest, in which he played 35 minutes and started the second half.

In 29 games, Sanogo averaged 22 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in the NBA G League this season on 61.5% field-goal shooting.

