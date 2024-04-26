Bulls NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Dalton Knecht

As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the offseason, the 2024 NBA Draft will mark a crucial point for them. After three years of mediocrity with their current core, Arturas Karnisovas finally admitted that the current roster isn’t working. Now, the Bulls should be looking to plan for the future, and that will start with who they are able to select in the upcoming draft.

The emergence of Coby White as a potential star this season was monumental for the Bulls, as they now have a guy they can partially build around moving forward. Ayo Dosunmu falls under that same category, as he also enjoyed a great 2023-24 season. But they cannot do it alone, and the Bulls will need to add some young talent around them if they want to brighten their future.

Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht could be a guy they look to target. Some mock drafts have the 23-year-old being off the board by the time Chicago’s pick comes around, but his shooting and scoring ability make him a very intriguing fit for the Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire