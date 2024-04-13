Bulls to face Hawks on Wednesday at United Center originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK --- The Chicago Bulls know the day. They just don't know the time---yet.

But all will be determined on Sunday as the NBA's play-in and playoff seedings are massively in flux heading into the final day of the regular season.

The Bulls clinched a home play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks with Thursday's victory in Detroit. The NBA has now officially set that game for Wednesday.

If the Philadelphia 76ers finish with the seventh seed, the Bulls will tipoff against the Hawks at 8:30 p.m. If the 76ers don't finish in seventh, the Bulls will tipoff against the Hawks at 6:30 p.m.

The wait-and-see mode is because if the 76ers finish in seventh, they can't host a play-in game between the seven and eight seeds on Tuesday---the NBA's previously planned date---because the NHL Philadelphia Flyers have a home game.

On Sunday, the Bulls close out their regular season with a matinee against the New York Knicks, who are still playing for something, at Madison Square Garden.

The 76ers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in another matinee. In fact, the teams the 76ers are battling for play-in seedings---the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers---all play matinees.

So the Bulls will know their Wednesday tipoff time by Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned.

