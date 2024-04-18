Bulls' Alex Caruso likely out vs. Miami Friday with ankle sprain after collision with teammate

2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls

This just feels so 2024 Chicago Bulls.

Alex Caruso — the Bulls' best perimeter defender — is very likely out for Friday night's win-or-go-home play-in game against the Heat due to a sprained ankle suffered because one of his teammates ran into him.

Caruso had to leave Wednesday night's eventual win over the Hawks after teammate Andre Drummond ran into him, knocked him over and sprained his ankle.

Alex Caruso went to the locker room after Andre Drummond collided and stepped on his foot during this playpic.twitter.com/yRJDf347CK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 18, 2024

Caruso suffered a "significant" left ankle sprain, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That means not only would he miss the play-in game against Miami, but if the Bulls were to advance he would likely miss most — if not all — of Chicago's series against Boston.

Miami very likely will be without Jimmy Butler against the Bulls due to a knee injury.

Caruso is one of the best perimeter defenders in the game. He made the NBA All-Defensive Team last season and is likely to do so again this year. On offense, he averaged 10.1 points a game and shot 40.8% from 3 this season. He will be a huge loss against the Heat as he likely would have guarded Tyler Herro or whoever got hot on the Heat for the game.