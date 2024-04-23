Bulldogs go 2-1 at Doc Morris Invitational

Apr. 22—EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Batesville's Jack Grunkemeyer drove in five runs to help the Bulldogs knock off Holy Cross 10-3 at the Dixie Heights High School's Doc Morris Invitational Friday. The baseball action continued Saturday, where the Bulldogs went 1-1.

Grunkemeyer doubled in the first scoring two, singled in the fourth scoring one, and hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth scoring one.

Josh Borgman picked up the complete game win, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with 10 strike outs. David Wilson took the loss for Holy Cross, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out three.

Bohman, Grunkemeyer, and Eli Loichinger each collected two hits for Batesville. The Bulldogs had a strong eye at the plate, piling up eight walks for the game.

In the first game Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to Walton Verona 4-2 at Dixie Heights.

Walton Verona scored two runs in the top of the second inning and two in the top of the fourth inning. Batesville scored both its runs in the bottom of the sixth.

For Batesville, Loichinger had a single and RBI. Alex Krekeler added a double. Brayden Maple, Bohman and Connor Drake all had one hit.

Carson Schneider took the loss for Batesville. Schneideer pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four. Drake picked 3.1 innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Batesville bounced back to win the second game Saturday 8-5 over Newport Central Catholic.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning on a Newport error and then scored five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to seal the win.

Drake had a 2-run single in the big sixth inning for Batesville. Drake also picked up the win on the hill, allowing one earned run through 2.2 innings on three hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Batesville flipped the game on its head in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs on four hits to take a 6-4 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Conner Drake that drove in two. Dane Dudley started for Batesville, pitching 2.1 innings with three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. Krekeler pitched 2.0 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk with two strike outs.

Chris Lewis and Grunkemeyer each collected two hits for Batesville. Mason Jones had a double and two RBIs. Loichinger had a home run. Maple and Drake both added one hit.

Batesville's junior varsity baseball team moved to 4-0 with a 4-1 win against Centerville Saturday. The Bulldogs led 1-0 after one inning and added two runs in the third and one run in the sixth to take the victory.