Bulldog Insider: Walberg family growing youth athletics in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State head men’s basketball coach Vance Walberg is the owner and president of Valley Athletics. A training facility in Fresno where the youth can sharpen their skills in basketball and volleyball.

“It was a dream for my family. My four children and their spouses. We wanted to build something like this” said Walberg.

The Valley Athletics facility opened in February and already has a National Championship banner hanging on its wall.

The 18U Valley Volleyball Academy won the USA Volleyball National Championship this past weekend in Baltimore, Maryland. The team is made up of girls from all over the Central Valley.

“To see the girls under 18 have that special win. Its really exciting and really good for our program” added Walberg.

Valley Volleyball Academy honored for USA National Championship

Vance Walberg now has a new priority, building a roster for the Fresno State men’s basketball program. “Being lucky enough to get the Fresno State job has put a lot more pressure on my kids to run this. We want to make it a special place for volleyball and basketball and to be able to help our athletes in the Valley” said Walberg.

You can find more information on Valley Athletics here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.