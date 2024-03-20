Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane among England quartet to miss training before Brazil friendly

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson missed England training on Wednesday as they worked alone in the gym at St George’s Park.

The remaining 22 members of Gareth Southgate’s squad trained as normal and it remains to be seen whether the quartet will have any involvement in Saturday’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

Luke Shaw, meanwhile, has made the trip to England’s St George’s Park training base as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury which has his involvement at Euro 2024 in some doubt.

While the reason Arsenal winger Saka, Palmer and Henderson are being kept to individual programmes remains unclear, Kane is unable to take part in full training after sustaining an ankle injury by clashing with the post during Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

England host Brazil at Wembley on Saturday, before facing Belgium at the same venue next Tuesday.

Manchester City youngster Kian Noble also trained with the England seniors on Wednesday as he is suspended for tonight’s England Under-17 international against Northern Ireland.

Southgate added Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo to his squad on Tuesday to promote the 18-year-old from England’s U21s.