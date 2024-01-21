Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs updates: Trip to AFC championship game on the line

ORCHARD PARK - Nearly five feet of snow has fallen on Highmark Stadium in the last week-plus, but you would hardly know it upon entering the home of the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to another heroic performance by the citizens of western New York who put in long, tough hours to shovel out the venue Friday and Saturday, it is ready for the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, all that is left is for the Bills to reward those hearty souls and the rest of their fans with a performance far better than the one they put forth in this exact spot almost one year ago to the day when they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and got blown out of their building.

This is the matchup Bills fans have been salivating for - Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (and yes, his girlfriend who you may have heard of, Taylor Swift) in Orchard Park, with a sellout crowd able to attend.

After five straight trips to Kansas City (two in the playoffs), the Bills finally get the Chiefs at home with a trip to the AFC Championship game at Baltimore on the line. It is a game in which Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills know they cannot fall flat in because with the changing nature of the NFL, these opportunities are never a given.

Sam Martin being able to play is big news for Buffalo

The Bills go into this game with a problematic injury situation, but the punter’s availability - which was up in the air as late as Saturday - helps ease the situation.

Martin suffered a hamstring injury last week against Pittsburgh, so the Bills signed former punter Matt Haack to their practice squad in case Martin couldn't play. But Martin informed McDermott that he was good to go and that helped the Bills with their roster decisions.

You only get two practice squad elevations per game, and the Bills were fortunate they didn’t have to use one on Haack because that would have meant only one of wide receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker AJ Klein would have been available for the game.

Now, Isabella is up to give the Bills five receivers with Gabe Davis out, and Klein can play for Terrel Bernard who is expected to be inactive with an ankle injury.

Bills vs. Chiefs prediction

Sal Maiorana: Chiefs 24, Bills 23

The Bills’ injury situation has me spooked, plain and simple. If Buffalo was healthier on defense, I would have been all over a Bills victory, playing at home. But the absences of Bernard, Christian Benford and Taylor Rapp, and Rasul Douglas and Dodson perhaps hindered by their injuries, is problematic against future Hall of Fame players like Mahomes and Kelce and a Hall of Fame coach in Andy Reid.

Yes, the Chiefs’ offense hasn’t been all that scary, but let’s not forget, these are still the Chiefs, this is the postseason, and they are still the proud defending champions. And while I fully expect Allen to play well, this Chiefs’ defense is great at every level. With their CBs, Sneed and McDuffie, they can shut down any WR, and they pair that with a dynamic pass rush led by Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

In the end, I think it’s going to be tight throughout, a turnover or a late field goal might decide it - and in that scenario, I trust KC’s Harrison Butker over Buffalo’s Tyler Bass - and the Chiefs will do what they always seem to do in the postseason and find a way, even though they’re on the road for the first time in the Mahomes era.

What time is the Bills vs Chiefs game?

● Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

● Time: 6:30 p.m.

● Place: Highmark Stadium

Who is favored to win Bills vs. Chiefs game

● Betting line (as of Thursday morning): Bills -3

● Over-under: 45.5

● Money line: Bills minus-145 (bet $145 to win $100) and Chiefs plus-125 (bet $100 to win $125).

Who is announcing the Bills vs. Chiefs game

● Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

● Analyst: Tony Romo

● Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs game on TV, streaming

● Cable/Network TV: CBS. The game will be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

● Online streaming services: You can watch games on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app, and you can subscribe to NFL+, the league’s own streaming service, though you can’t cast the games to your TV - you must watch on your phone or tablet.

● TV streaming: You can also stream games if you have subscriptions to Spectrum, DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs Chiefs game

You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 227 (Bills feed) and Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 225 (Chiefs feed), and on traditional radio, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. Chris Brown has the play-by-play, Eric Wood is the analyst, and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter. The network includes:

Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)

Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)

Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)

Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)

Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)

Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)

Newark (WACK 1420 AM)

Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)

Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)

Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)

Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

