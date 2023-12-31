Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Updates from Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK - New Years’ Eve in western New York - well, at least for those who are fans of the Buffalo Bills - could get an added boost of revelry based on what happens in the NFL Sunday.

First things first: The Bills host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in just their fifth 1 p.m. kickoff of the 2023 season where a victory will set them up for the possibility of clinching an AFC playoff berth.

However, that won’t happen this week unless a couple other things take place.

The most direct path to the Bills securing a fifth consecutive postseason invite would be for two of the following three results to occur: The Steelers lose to the Seahawks in Seattle, the Bengals lose to the Chiefs in Kansas City, and the Jaguars lose to the Panthers in Jacksonville.

The other scenario is a little more difficult because it requires three out-of-town losses: Either the Steelers or Bengals losing, plus the Colts losing to the Raiders in Indianapolis and the Texans losing to the Titans.

Josh Allen and the Bills host the Patriots Sunday with a chance to clinch an AFC playoff berth.

Assuming the Bills win and get the help they need to quality for the tournament as a wild-card team, fans can really celebrate at their various parties and get-togethers Sunday night if the host Ravens defeat AFC East leader Miami, a huge showdown that will be played at the same time as the Bills-Patriots game.

A Dolphins loss coupled with a Bills win would mean Buffalo will have a chance next weekend to go to Miami and steal the AFC East crown with a victory because that would mean both teams finish 11-6 and Buffalo would win its fourth straight division title because of its sweep of the Dolphins.

It’s going to be a frenetic day of football, so stay right here for constant updates on what’s happening.

What time is the Bills vs Patriots game?

Date : Sunday, Dec. 31

Time : 1 p.m.

Place: Highmark Stadium

Who is favored to win Bills vs. Patriots game

Tipico betting line: Bills -14

Over-under: 40

Money line: Bills minus-950 (bet $950 to win $100) and Patriots plus-625 (bet $100 to win $625).

Who is announcing the Bills vs. Patriots game

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst : Trent Green

Sideline reporter: Melanie Collins

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots game on TV, streaming

∎ Cable/Network TV: CBS. The game will be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

∎ Online streaming services: You can watch games on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app, and you can subscribe to NFL+, the league’s own streaming service, though you can’t cast the games to your TV - you must watch on your phone or tablet.

∎ TV streaming: You can also stream games if you have subscriptions to Spectrum, DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs Patriots game

You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on Sirius channel 139 and XM channel 383 (Bills feed) and Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 228 (Patriots feed), and on traditional radio, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. Chris Brown has the play-by-play, Eric Wood is the analyst, and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter. The network includes:

Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)Newark (WACK 1420 AM)Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

Bills vs Patriots prediction

Sal Maiorana: Bills 23, Patriots 10

Yes, if my prediction winds up being close, that would indicate the Bills didn’t sweat too much. But I don’t believe that will be the case because if the Bills do eventually win by 10 or 13 points, I think it’s going to be hard-earned and will cause some angst during the day among the fan base both in the stadium and watching at home.

The Patriots were 2-10 and looking like a threat to come away with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, but they have been much more competitive lately, especially since Zappe took over at QB. Their defense was always good, and despite some key injuries it remains so. They have allowed just 94 points in the last six games and are only 2-4 because the offense was utterly horrible for one three-game stretch when it scored a total - a total! - of 13 points.

This might be a better Patriots team now than the one that beat Buffalo two months ago, so I’m expecting a tight game where New England is annoying all day before falling in the end.

Buffalo Bills 2023 schedule

