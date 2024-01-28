Buffalo Bills officially promote Joe Brady to full-time offensive coordinator

Former LSU offensive assistant Joe Brady is sticking around in Buffalo.

He began the season as the team’s quarterbacks coach, but after a 5-5 start, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoted Brady to the gig in an interim capacity.

He was considered a hot offensive coordinator commodity and even interviewed for the Falcons head coaching job, but he’s staying in Buffalo as he was named the full-time offensive coordinator on Sunday.

Brady spent one season at LSU in 2019 as the passing game coordinator, where he developed one of the best offenses in recent college football memory. He won the Broyles Award that season for his efforts.

Brady left following that season to become the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, but he was fired midway through his second season along with head coach Matt Rhule. He joined Buffalo ahead of the 2022 season.

