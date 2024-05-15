Buffalo Bills 2024 schedule: Live analysis tonight at 8:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2024 NFL schedule will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Once the full slate of Bills games is revealed, members of the Buffalo Kickoff Live team will share their thoughts live on this page at 8:30.

WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed will be joined by WROC’s Thad Brown and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com. They’ll break down the highlights of the schedule, the games they’re looking forward to the most, and the tough stretches that schedule makers handed the Bills this season.

The date and time of one Bills game is already known. Amazon, which carries Thursday Night Football, announced it will broadcast the Bills at Dolphins game in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Additional dates on the Bills schedule may be confirmed prior to 8 p.m. The Bills’ week-by-week schedule will be updated below once games are officially confirmed. The Bills do not have an international game this season and will not play on Christmas.

Buffalo Bills 2024 schedule

Week 1: TBA

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Week 3: TBA

Week 4: TBA

Week 5: TBA

Week 6: TBA

Week 7: TBA

Week 8: TBA

Week 9: TBA

Week 10: TBA

Week 11: TBA

Week 12: TBA

Week 13: TBA

Week 14: TBA

Week 15: TBA

Week 16: TBA

Week 17: TBA

Week 18: TBA

