Bucs sit tied for ninth at NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. (May 24, 2024) – Led by the one-two punch of Mats Ege and Algot Kleen, the ETSU men’s golf team sits tied for ninth following first round play of the NCAA Championship, which began on Friday at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, North Course.

The Bucs, who had the last tee time of the afternoon, posted an 8-over-par 296 and sits in a three-way tie for ninth with Texas and Notre Dame.

ETSU is only six shots off the lead as Virginia and Arizona are atop the team leaderboard at 2-over-par 290. North Carolina is one shot back in third at 3-over-par 291, while Georgia Tech – who was grouped with the Bucs – is in fourth at 4-over-par 292. Illinois and Auburn are tied for fifth at 5-over-par 293, Ohio State is seventh (+6) and reigning national champion Florida is in eighth (+7).

Ege led the Blue & Gold in round one as he’s tied for eighth at 1-under 71, marking his 31st sub-par round of the season. Ege totaled three birdies, 13 pars and two bogeys on the round. Two of the three birdies came over his final five holes, including his final hole – the par-4, 426-yard No. 9 – to move back into the top-10.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.