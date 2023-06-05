Bucs release statement following death of Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt, widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, died at age 85 on Sunday, the Chiefs announced.

Norma was a notable face for the NFL world, as she attended all 57 Super Bowls in her lifetime. The Hunt family was also known for the founding of Major League Soccer, and Norma was also noted for her relationship with the family’s MLS team, F.C. Dallas. She was able to witness her Kansas City Chiefs win their two most recent Super Bowls against the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Glazer Family, who owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, put out a statement after Norma’s death, praising her passion for the league and the sport of football.

“Norma Hunt was a beloved member of the NFL family who spent the majority of her life serving as a champion for our sport. She was energetic, genuine and incredibly passionate about her love and support for her Kansas City Chiefs and our league. Our heartfelt condolences and support go out to her son Clark and the entire Hunt family as they deal with this profound loss.”

